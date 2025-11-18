KongaYakata 2025 runs from November 1st to 30th, offering massive discounts, exclusive brand partnerships, and an exciting reward experience including gift bundles for purchases of N15,000 or more.

Treasure Hunt Fridays deliver incredible deals like smartphones for N11,000, washing machines for N7,777, and microwaves for N700, creating a buzz among online shoppers.

Shoppers enjoy synergy between online and offline stores, same-day delivery in major cities, authentic products with warranties, and unbeatable convenience and reliability.

Every November, Nigerians look forward to one of the biggest shopping moments of the year — Konga Yakata, one of the country’s most anticipated Black Friday sales.

This year feels different.

From all indications, Konga Yakata 2025 is not just another discount season; it’s a full-blown shopping festival redefining what value, convenience, and excitement mean in online shopping.

Running from November 1st to 30th, Konga has once again lived up to its promise of delivering mouthwatering deals, exclusive brand partnerships, and unbeatable offers across every major product category. But what truly sets this year’s Yakata apart isn’t just the price slash​,​​ —​ it’s the Reward experience Konga has infused into it.

In partnership with global household names like Samsung, Scanfrost, Nexus, Kenwood, Sharp, and Midea, Konga has rolled out an irresistible gift bundle promo that has shoppers buzzing with excitement. Every customer who shops for items worth N15,000 or more automatically qualifies for a random selection to win a special bundle consisting of an air conditioner, a microwave, an electronic kettle, a standing fan, and a blender. Konga also partnered with Tobi Bakre to give this year’s Yakata the right awareness it needs.

But that’s not all. The Konga Treasure Hunt Fridays have become a weekly online sensation. Every Friday in November, eagle-eyed shoppers have walked away with jaw-dropping deals, including a Xiaomi smartphone for just N11,000, a Hisense washing machine for N7,777, and a microwave also for N700 and other items such as rice cookers, Samsung smartwatches, and air conditioners selling for as low as N2000. According to Konga’s website, several of these treasure items are still up for grabs before the end of the sale.

There is a synergy between the online and retail arm of Konga, as these discounts were extended to those who walk into its nationwide stores to purchase their favourite products this season. This synergy enables shoppers to enjoy authentic products, official warranties, and transparent prices — something counterfeit markets cannot guarantee.

Speaking on this year’s Yakata, a returning customer shared, “I’ve been shopping at Yakata for four years, but 2025 has been the best yet. The deals are real, deliveries are faster, and customer support is top-notch. Konga has truly raised the bar.”

From electronics and fashion to computing, groceries, and home essentials, Konga Yakata offers something for everyone. With same-day delivery through KongaNow, shoppers in major cities like Lagos, Abuja, and Port Harcourt can receive their items within hours — making Yakata not only about affordability but also about speed and reliability.

At its core, Konga Yakata 2025 represents the spirit of innovation and customer-centricity that has made Konga a trusted name in e-commerce. With several days remaining in November, opportunities still abound. Every purchase of N15,000 or more positions you for a potential gift bundle win. Every Friday brings fresh Treasure Hunt opportunities where life-changing deals appear without warning. The massive price reductions across electronics, fashion, home appliances, and beauty products continue delivering exceptional value.

Konga Yakata 2025 proves that shopping festivals can be more than marketing gimmicks. It is more than a shopping event; it’s a celebration of Nigeria’s growing digital economy and the joy of giving people the chance to buy more, save more, and win more. Don’t let November end without experiencing why thousands of Nigerians consider Yakata their favorite shopping event of the year.