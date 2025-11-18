TD Africa signed a landmark MoU with Schneider Electric to jointly develop AI-powered, future-ready datacentresacross Nigeria, aimed at strengthening the nation’s digital infrastructure and supporting global competitiveness.

The Schneider Electric Innovation Day Nigeria 2025, marking Schneider Electric’s 25th anniversary in Nigeria, gathered over 450 influential stakeholders to discuss energy transition and national development under the theme “Unlocking Nigeria’s Energy Future Policy Innovation and Investment.

The partnership combines TD Africa’s extensive distribution network with Schneider Electric’s global expertise to deliver secure, energy-efficient, and sustainable data centre solutions aligned with Nigeria’s digital economy ambitions.

TD Africa, West Africa’s leading technology distribution giant, reaffirmed its industry leadership at the Schneider Electric Innovation Day Nigeria 2025, an event that brought together the country’s most influential stakeholders in technology, energy, infrastructure, and public policy.

The gathering, which doubled as Schneider Electric’s 25th anniversary in Nigeria, attracted more than 450 participants, including IT partners, automation engineers, electrical consultants, architects, prescribers, end users, and senior government officials.

This year’s theme, “Unlocking Nigeria’s Energy Future: Policy, Innovation, and Investment,” focused on accelerating strategic conversations around energy transition and national development.

A major highlight of the event was the signing of a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between TD Africa and Schneider Electric for the joint development of Future-Ready, AI-Powered Data Centres across Nigeria.

These next-generation facilities, built for both Core and Edge environments, are expected to play a pivotal role in strengthening Nigeria’s digital infrastructure, aligning directly with the country’s ambitions for resilience, sustainability, and technological advancement, and supporting emerging technologies, and enabling enterprises to compete globally.

Signing on behalf of TD Africa was Dr. Leo Stan Ekeh, Chairman of the Zinox Group, whose presence underscored the significance of the alliance. In his remarks, Dr. Ekeh described the partnership as a significant stride toward the nation’s digital evolution. “This partnership is a testimony to TD Africa’s commitment to championing Africa’s digital future. Building AI-powered, resilient, and sustainable data centres is not just an investment in technology; it is an investment in the competitiveness of Nigerian enterprises for the next decade. Together with Schneider Electric, we are building the infrastructure that will support a smarter, greener, and more prosperous Nigeria,” he stated.

The ceremony also featured contributions from notable industry leaders, including Walid Sheta, Zone President, Middle East & Africa; and Canninah Dladla, Cluster President, Schneider Electric. Senior executives from the Energy Commission of Nigeria, Rural Electrification Agency (REA), Nigeria LNG, Aradel Holdings, SEforALL, and several key government agencies participated in panel discussions that underscored the urgent need for transformative partnerships, policy alignment, and long-term investments to support Nigeria’s evolving energy and digital landscape.

With this new MoU, TD Africa strengthens its long-standing reputation as a catalyst in West Africa’s digital transformation. The collaboration synergises TD Africa’s expansive distribution network and technological influence with Schneider Electric’s global expertise in energy management and automation. The result will be a new class of data centre infrastructure that is secure, energy-efficient, scalable, compliant with global sustainability standards, and capable of supporting Nigeria’s rapidly expanding digital economy.

As Nigeria looks ahead to a future powered by innovation and clean energy, TD Africa remains committed to driving the partnerships, ecosystems, and infrastructure that will secure the nation’s digital competitiveness for years to come.