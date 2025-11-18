Renting event halls in Lagos and Abuja has become a central part of planning corporate gatherings, conferences, and private celebrations.

Costs vary widely, shaped by the size of the hall, the number of guests, the duration of the event, and additional services such as catering and audio-visual support.

Larger halls with premium facilities naturally attract higher fees, while smaller, more intimate spaces are typically more budget-friendly.

Because most hotels provide customized quotes rather than fixed rates, understanding the variables that influence pricing is crucial. Organizers need to consider not only the base rental fee but also ancillary costs like décor, technical support, service staff, and catering packages.

Timing also matters; weekends and peak seasons tend to carry higher rates, while weekday bookings may offer more competitive pricing.

Careful planning and clear communication with hotel event coordinators are essential to avoid unexpected costs and ensure that the space meets the specific needs of the event. Whether hosting a corporate summit, a workshop, or a celebratory reception, budgeting for all aspects of the venue hire is critical.

By factoring in these considerations, businesses and individuals can secure a suitable hall that aligns with both their vision and their budget.

Cost: N80,000-N7.2 million Lagos Oriental Hotel boasts 15 event halls catering to a range of occasions from high-level corporate meetings to intimate social gatherings. Prices start at N80,000 and go up to N7.2 million, depending on the hall size, capacity, and event type. Built in 2009 and renovated in 2012, the hotel features 16 meeting rooms in total, offering a combined event space of 1,061 square meters with a capacity to host up to 1,200 guests. Each facility is equipped with high-speed wireless internet and modern meeting amenities to ensure seamless events. Prices quoted are correct at the time of publishing but remain subject to change at the discretion of the hotel.