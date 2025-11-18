Ikeja Hotels and Transcorp Hotels Plc are the two listed hospitality companies on the NGX.

Though operating in the same industry, they differ sharply in size, valuation, strategy, and financial execution.

Transcorp Hotels’ market capitalization stands at N1.79 trillion, placing it among the elite trillion-naira companies, while Ikeja Hotels is significantly smaller at N42.2 billion.

Both companies released their Q3 2025 unaudited results for the period ended September 30, 2025, offering a clear window into their performance.

Ikeja Hotels’ share price dropped in October from N20.50 to N18.80 following its Q3 release but regained momentum in November with a 3.2% lift, pushing its YTD gain to 73.3%.

Transcorp Hotels’ share price has been flat in November but has still delivered a strong 50.8% YTD performance.

Based on price performance alone, Ikeja Hotels outperforms, but financial strength tells a more complex story.

Transcorp Hotels remains stronger on scale, margins, and balance sheet health, while Ikeja Hotels shines in growth and efficiency. Below is the full comparison.

Revenue and drivers

Between 2020 and 2024, Transcorp Hotels’ revenue grew from N10.15 billion to N70.13 billion, representing a 50% CAGR.

In 9M 2025, revenue rose to N72.31 billion, a 49% YoY increase from N48.49 billion.

Growth was driven by room sales (66% of revenue) and the expansion of facilities, including the newly launched Transcorp Centre, which boosted corporate and leisure demand.

Ikeja Hotels’ revenue also expanded, growing from N5.07 billion in 2020 to N18.75 billion in 2024, representing a 43% CAGR.

In 9M 2025, revenue climbed to N18.5 billion, a 47% YoY rise compared to N12.6 billion.

The growth came largely from room sales (70% of revenue) and improved pricing as business and leisure travel strengthened.

Verdict:

Transcorp Hotels wins on scale and growth, with higher revenue and stronger upward momentum.

Ikeja Hotels, however, holds its own with robust growth despite its smaller base.

Cost management and margins

In 9M 2025, Transcorp Hotels posted a gross profit of N55.06 billion, up 60% YoY, maintaining a strong gross margin of 76%.

Operating profit was N24.69 billion, up 33.5% YoY, with an operating margin of 34%.

Finance costs remained stable, supporting a solid profitability trajectory.

Pre-tax profit margin stood at 31%, reflecting a robust earnings profile, backed by consistent growth in room sales and hospitality services.

Ikeja Hotels, in the same period, also delivered a solid margin-led performance:

Gross profit rose to N9.02 billion, up 94.5% YoY, with a gross margin of 49%.

The operating profit margin stood at 37%, higher than Transcorp Hotels’ 34%, showing that Ikeja Hotels was more efficient at converting gross profit into operating profit on a percentage basis.

Finance costs rose by 12% to N1.11 billion, which weighed slightly on overall profitability.

Pre-tax profit margin stood at 39.6%, demonstrating a high level of operational efficiency despite the increased finance costs.

Verdict:

On gross profit margin: Transcorp Hotels wins with a higher gross margin of 76%.

On operating profit margin: Ikeja Hotels wins with a higher operating margin of 37% compared to Transcorp’s 34%

On pre-tax profit margin: Ikeja Hotels wins again with a 39.6% pre-tax margin, compared to Transcorp’s 31%.

Who has been more profitable and what’s driving it?

Both companies suffered large losses in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic’s severe blow to the hospitality industry. The rebound since then has been remarkable.

Transcorp Hotels moved from a N8.9 billion pre-tax loss in 2020 to a N22.61 billion pre-tax profit in 2024.

In 9M 2025, pre-tax profit rose to N22.40 billion, a 36% YoY increase.

The recovery was fueled by strong occupancy, pricing power, and new capacity additions.

Ikeja Hotels also staged a strong turnaround, moving from a N7.34 billion pre-tax loss in 2020 to a N8.54 billion profit in 2024.

In 9M 2025, Ikeja recorded a 137% YoY increase in pre-tax profit to N7.34 billion.

This surge reflects higher occupancy and strong operational efficiency.

Verdict:

Profit Leader: Transcorp Hotels (absolute profit scale)

Growth Leader: Ikeja Hotels (exceptional YoY profit acceleration)

Transcorp delivers bigger profits; Ikeja delivers faster growth.

How strong are their balance sheets, and who is carrying more debt?

Transcorp Hotels and Ikeja Hotels have both shown strong balance sheets, but with different strategies for managing debt and equity.

Transcorp Hotels reported total assets of N154.25 billion as of 9M 2025, supported by N88.23 billion in equity.

This results in an equity multiple of 1.75x, indicating that for every N1 of equity, Transcrop has N1.75 in assets.

This shows that the company has a strong equity base and isn’t overly reliant on debt to fund its assets. This is a sign of financial stability and less risk.

Borrowings for Transcorp declined by 34% to N10.616 billion, reflecting a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12% lower than the 19% in 2024.

This means that for every N1 of equity, Transcorp has N0.12 in debt. This indicates that the company is conservative in its debt usage, maintaining low financial leverage and reducing the risk of financial strain.

Ikeja Hotels reported total assets of N90.54 billion as of 9M 2025, with N35.19 billion in equity.

This results in an equity multiple of 2.57x, signaling a higher leverage

Borrowings stood at N13.518 billion, which gives Ikeja Hotels a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, lower than the 0.41 in 2024, but showing higher debt levels compared to Transcorp.

Verdict:

Transcorp Hotels wins easily on balance sheet strength, with lower debt and stronger equity backing.

Dividend history: Who rewards investors more?

Transcorp Hotels has delivered consistent and rising dividends for five years:

N0.07 (2020) → N0.64 (2024)

Paid N0.10 interim in 2025

Payout ratio: 29.1%

This shows a healthy balance between shareholder rewards and reinvestment for growth.

Ikeja Hotels has also rewarded investors, though on a smaller scale:

N0.02 (2020) → N0.15 (2024)

N0.09 paid as interim dividends for 2025 (Q1–Q3)

Strong dividend momentum driven by recent profit rebound.

Verdict:

Dividend Scale Winner: Transcorp Hotels

Dividend Momentum Winner: Ikeja Hotels

What are they worth, and what is the market really saying?

Transcorp Hotels

Market cap: N1.79 trillion

YTD gain: 50.8%

P/E ratio: 91.79x

Share price: N174.90

The very high P/E suggests the market is pricing in substantial future growth, making it a premium, high-expectation stock.

Ikeja Hotels

Market cap: N42.2 billion

YTD gain: 73.3%

P/E ratio: 3.91x

Share price: N19.50

The low P/E indicates Ikeja may be undervalued, offering strong earnings at a relatively cheap price.

Verdict:

Market Favourite: Transcorp Hotels priced for big expectations

Better Value Play: Ikeja Hotels’ stronger growth at a much cheaper valuation.

Conclusion

Transcorp Hotels is the stronger performer overall with superior scale, stronger margins, higher profits, a healthier balance sheet, and a long-term dividend track record.

However, Ikeja Hotels is the faster-growing, more efficient, and better-valued stock, making it the standout for investors seeking growth at a discount.