The Federal Government of Nigeria, through the Minister of Youth Development, Comrade Ayodele Olawande, has backed a newly launched European Union (EU)-funded “The Hustle Reality Show” project targeting youth empowerment and entrepreneurship in 3 Nigerian states: Katsina, Zamfara, and Sokoto.

Olawande expressed the “ministry’s support” for the initiative on Tuesday, following its launch by an NGO, Search for Common Ground, with funding from the European Union (EU), attended by Nairametrics.

The 24-month EU-funded project seeks to reinforce peace and social cohesion in the Northwest by supporting young people to build socially impactful businesses that provide alternatives to violence, strengthen economic resilience, and promote inclusive development while bringing together young aspiring entrepreneurs aged 18-35 from across the three target states to strive in innovative, team-based business challenges.

FG backs initiative

Olawande, who was represented by Hajiya Amina Dauran, Director, Network and Social Mobilization in the ministry, stressed that the reality show initiative speaks directly to the federal government’s national priority of building safer, more resilient, and more empowered communities for young people.

He highlighted that the projects come at a time when Nigeria continues to contend with the complex challenges of violent extremism, social diversion, and limited economic opportunities, which disproportionately affect Nigerian youths, especially from the Northern region.

“The Hastle offers a creative model for peace and social cohesion by leveraging media, community engagement, and strategic dialogue to change narratives,” she added.

The official congratulated relevant partners for investing in the important initiative targeted at empowering Nigerian young people and safeguarding the socio-economic future of Nigeria.

For his part, the Country Director for Search for Common Ground in Nigeria, About Karno Ouattara, described The Hustle Reality Show as a platform where young aspiring entrepreneurs from diverse backgrounds come together to strive, collaborate, and co-create business solutions that address real challenges in their communities.

The NGO disclosed that during the project, participants will receive training, mentorship, and up to “N100 million seed capital” to launch or expand their social impact enterprises, so long as their respective business pitches scale through judges’ and investors’ evaluation.

He highlighted that the choice of implementation of Hustle across Katsina, Zamfara, and Sokoto States is because the three states, according to the NGO, are “currently struggling with violent conflict and economic fragility.”

In his remarks, the Ambassador of the European Union Delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS, H.E. Gautier Mignot, said the reality show’s official launch marks the beginning of an exciting journey, one that shifts young people away from the drivers of conflict and positions them as agents of change.

“The Hustle Reality Show embodies EU priorities by reaching youths from different communities, equipping them with entrepreneurial skills, and building networks that cut across social, ethnic, and regional lines,” he said.

He said the European Union is strongly committed to supporting this project because youth empowerment lies at the heart of the EU’s priorities and partnership with Nigeria.

What to know

The intervention comes months after the North-West Development Commission (NWDC) had officially announced the opening of applications for its 2025/2026 Undergraduate and Postgraduate Foreign Scholarship Scheme.

The scholarship was targeted at exceptional students from Nigeria’s North-West geopolitical zone.

This was disclosed in a notice issued by the Commission, which highlighted that the program was aimed at promoting academic excellence and human capital development across the region.

He expressed conviction that when young people thrive, societies become more resilient and national development accelerates.