Femi Bejide, CEO of STATISENSE and Clan Afric, stated that young Nigerian professionals who master AI, build their digital visibility, and network effectively position themselves for accelerated career growth.

Speaking on “The Future-Ready Profession” at the CLEAN Conference 2025, held on Saturday at the Lagos Marriott Hotel, Ikeja, Bejide emphasized that traditional skills and methods may no longer guarantee success in today’s rapidly changing workplace.

“The pace of change in today’s workplace is accelerating, and anyone who wants to stay relevant needs to adjust from within,” he said, noting that technology is reshaping industries at high speed.

Bejide advised young professionals to commit to learning artificial intelligence in depth, recommending a 12-month plan to understand at least 90% of AI’s real-world applications.

“Anyone who does this can grow their income three to five times within three years,” he said.

He also highlighted the growing importance of digital visibility and networking. According to Bejide, 70% of CEOs are now more likely to hire someone with a visible online presence, a perception that has risen by 600% over the past year. He described networking as a non-negotiable part of career development.

Turning challenges into opportunities

Tosin Ojo, Partner at Sahel Capital, speaking on “Audacious Goals into Strategic Wins’ shared that she turned her challenges at Stanbic Bank into a success story of determination, optimism and energy.

“I was a mobile sales officer; it was the least of what I would want for a job as a first-class graduate. All my dreams were to just get into Unilever or Nestle,” she said.

She said she chose to maximise the opportunity she had instead of waiting for a job that might never appear. Ojo added that for exponential growth in the workplace to take place, people must start from where they are, focus on personal strengths, and not chase what they don’t have.

Ojo, speaking on career transitions, noted that real career progress often starts the moment people step out of spaces that were never meant for them. She said many professionals slow down their own growth by staying in comfortable roles, instead of pursuing opportunities that match their strengths.

Ojo recalled her early years in banking, where her drive quickly outpaced the environment she found herself in. Her ambition sometimes created tension with senior colleagues who did not share her pace. Leaving that role marked the start of a trajectory filled with rapid promotions and opportunities that aligned with her strengths.

She stressed that mediocrity has no place in career growth and that one should stand out so clearly that their names come up when the best are mentioned. According to her, this focus on personal strengths is the most valuable tool for thriving and advancing in the workplace, not chasing what they don’t have.

Personal brands boost earnings by 23%

Olayinka Oyetunji, Associate Partner, Ernst and Young and Convener of the conference stated that professionals with strong personal brands earn up to 23% more than their peers, noting that being visible is a gift to both the professional and the people they serve.

Oyetunji explained that hard work alone is no longer enough. Visible leaders are “34 per cent more likely to attract high-impact opportunities,” as recognition often determines access to premium roles in competitive organisations.

She described personal brand as the seed that defines a professional’s value, while visibility acts as the spotlight that amplifies it, turning unnoticed talent into a recognised authority.

Highlighting the role of social platforms, Oyetunji urged professionals to prioritise LinkedIn for career visibility, noting its engagement rate of 4.5% compared to Facebook’s 1.8% and Instagram’s 1.2%. She encouraged attendees to overcome fears like “my work will speak for me” or “I’m an introvert,” stressing that visibility cannot grow in silence.

Oyetunji encouraged attendees to take immediate steps to boost their presence, urging them to create or update their LinkedIn profiles, make a post, and start showing up consistently