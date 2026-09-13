Tinubu turns to BRICS for AI, digital infrastructure and critical minerals investment

Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu has called for deeper cooperation with BRICS countries in artificial intelligence, digital public infrastructure, fintech, telecommunications, critical minerals and advanced manufacturing, as the Federal Government seeks to attract investment and accelerate economic transformation.

Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu has called for deeper cooperation with BRICS countries in artificial intelligence, digital public infrastructure, fintech, telecommunications, critical minerals and advanced manufacturing, as the Federal Government seeks to attract investment and accelerate economic transformation.

Tinubu made the call in his speech at the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi, India, on September 13, 2026, delivered by Vice President Kashim Shettima.

Tinubu said Nigeria views its engagement with BRICS as an opportunity to attract investment, facilitate technology transfer and develop human capital, while strengthening South-South cooperation.

He said Nigeria was particularly interested in partnerships covering infrastructure, connectivity, energy, agriculture, healthcare, education and industrialisation, supported by development finance.

What the President is saying

According to the President, Nigeria wants BRICS cooperation to extend beyond conventional trade and investment to technology-driven sectors that can strengthen the country’s productive capacity.

“As Project BRIDGE expands broadband, fibre and digital public services, we seek an open, secure and inclusive digital ecosystem, advancing innovation, digital trade, responsible artificial intelligence and cyber security,” Shettima said.

He also called for cooperation in artificial intelligence, digital public infrastructure, fintech, telecommunications, cybersecurity, biotechnology and advanced manufacturing.

The Vice President said developing countries needed to move beyond being consumers of technology by developing domestic technological capabilities, creating knowledge and owning intellectual property.

“A nation that owns no technology risks renting its future,” he said.

Nigeria positions itself as gateway to African market

Nigeria also invited BRICS investors to take advantage of the country’s position within Africa’s expanding market under the African Continental Free Trade Area.

Tinubu said Nigeria is championing the AfCFTA protocol on digital trade and believes its large and youthful population gives it significant potential as a market for technology and innovation.

“With a population of 250 million people and an average age of 16.9, Nigeria’s greatest asset is its young and dynamic population, whose imagination drives our innovation agenda,” he said.

He said the government was investing in digital skills, entrepreneurship, research, artificial intelligence and technology enabled businesses through initiatives including the 3MTT programme, Project BRIDGE and national AI programmes.

Get up to speed

Nigeria formally joined BRICS as a partner country in January 2025, after the Brazilian government, which held the bloc’s presidency at the time, announced its admission.

Brazil’s Foreign Ministry said Nigeria’s inclusion reflected shared interests in strengthening cooperation among countries of the Global South and advancing reforms to international institutions.

Nigeria became the ninth BRICS partner country, joining Belarus, Bolivia, Cuba, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Thailand, Uganda and Uzbekistan.

The partner-country category was created at the 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia, in October 2024.

Brazil said Nigeria’s large population, position as Africa’s most populous country and role in promoting South-South cooperation made it a natural addition to the expanded BRICS framework.

The partner-country status allows Nigeria and other partner countries to participate in selected BRICS activities and engage with the bloc’s initiatives, potentially opening opportunities in areas such as trade, investment and cross-border financial cooperation.

What you should know

BRICS brings together eleven major emerging markets and developing countries of the world: Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and United Arab Emirates.

It serves as a useful platform for consultation and cooperation on contemporary issues of global as well as regional significance, and issues of global political and economic governance.

In April 2025, Nigeria’s Foreign Minister, Yusuf Tuggar, expressed the country’s support for BRICS’ efforts to promote a fairer, rules-based international order during the bloc’s Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Tuggar also highlighted Nigeria’s alignment with BRICS’ vision for global financial reform and stronger multilateral cooperation, areas that are now particularly relevant as the bloc explores ways to improve cross-border payments and reduce transaction costs among its members.