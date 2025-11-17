The Federal Government of Nigeria has officially opened the application portal for the Student Venture Capital Grant (S‑VCG), a national initiative aimed at funding student-led ventures with up to N50 million in equity-free grants.

The initiative targets student innovators across 37 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to ensure broad participation and nationwide impact.

The grant specifically targets students whose ventures align with STEMM fields, including:

Science – biotechnology, agricultural innovations, scientific research applications.

Technology – software, AI, hardware solutions, and digital platforms.

Engineering – machinery, sustainable infrastructure, and industrial systems.

Mathematics – analytics, financial modeling, and data-driven solutions.

Medical Sciences – health-tech, medical devices, and public health innovations.

How to apply

S‑VCG operates as a national platform for funding, validation, and visibility, designed to help student ventures grow from idea to market-ready businesses. Interested students can apply through the official application portal at https://svcg.education.gov.ng.

1. Submit your business

Students or teams upload their business details, pitch video, and funding request through the official S‑VCG application portal.

2. Get reviewed & receive feedback

Applications go through multiple review rounds. Projects that are not immediately selected still receive structured feedback and remain visible in the platform’s Innovation Repository for potential future opportunities.

3. Validate& refine your solution

Shortlisted teams enter a structured validation process, refining their solutions, strengthening their business models, and preparing for milestone-based funding activation.

4. Receive milestone-based funding

Approved teams unlock funding in tranches as they achieve specific milestones, with progress tracked transparently through the S‑VCG system during the incubation period

Early applicants will also receive a free one-year Google Gemini Pro & Advanced license, giving them access to cutting-edge AI tools to enhance their ventures.

How to create your account on the platform

To participate, students must first create an account on the official portal. The process begins by entering basic personal information, including first and last name, email address, mobile number, and National Identification Number (NIN). Once submitted, a 4-digit OTP will be sent to the provided email to verify your account.

After entering the OTP, applicants proceed to complete their student profile. Students are required to select their institution type, choose their school, specify their department, and indicate their current level.

Applicants must also upload a valid school document to confirm enrollment. Accepted documents include School ID, Admission Letter, or School Fees Receipt in PDF, PNG, JPEG, or JPG format, with a maximum file size of 10 MB.

Once all required information and documents are submitted, students can finish account creation and access the S‑VCG application portal to submit their business proposals.

What you should know

It is open to students currently enrolled in Nigerian tertiary institutions, including universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education. Both students from public and private institutions are eligible to apply.

Applicants must be at least 300 level or its equivalent. Students in lower levels can participate, but only as part of a team led by a student in 300 level or above. There is no requirement to have a registered company before applying, but all projects must have a business name registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) in Nigeria.

Students can submit applications individually or as part of a team, provided all eligibility criteria are met. A clear business plan is required, outlining expenditure milestones and key performance indicators (KPIs).

Eligible projects must fall under STEMM and must be beyond the proof-of-concept stage, demonstrating real-world potential rather than being just an idea on paper.