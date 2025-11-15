For decades, Nigeria’s health‑insurance story has been defined by hope more than reach, but that is finally changing. With recent reforms and a growing number of Health Maintenance Organisations (HMOs), access to structured healthcare is increasingly becoming less of a privilege and more of a right.
Currently, there are 83 NHIA‑accredited HMOs in Nigeria, although this number fluctuates based on the NHIA’s periodic review process. Enrollment under the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) surged from 16.7 million to 19.2 million in just one year, a 40% increase that reflects growing trust in formal health‑insurance systems.
Yet, despite this growth, only a small fraction of Nigerians are enrolled in formal health plans. According to the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), enrollment is still less than 10% of the population.
The HMO industry is responding to innovation. A growing number of health insurers are building mobile-first platforms that deliver plan management, claims, hospital directories, and telemedicine. These tech‑enabled models are not just modernizing the patient experience, they’re helping HMOs extend their reach and scale their operations efficiently.
At the same time, HMOs are navigating challenges. Escalating drug costs and tighter provider margins have forced many to raise premiums, testing the resilience of the sector. Nevertheless, these organisations remain essential intermediaries, ensuring that Nigerians can access both routine and emergency healthcare without bearing the full financial burden themselves.
Our methodology for assessing the top 10 HMOs for buying health insurance prioritizes firms with user-friendly mobile apps, broad health‑service coverage and consumer traction, measured in app downloads.
Based on those criteria, here are the top 10 HMOs for buying health insurance in Nigeria as of November 2025.
Clearline HMO combines nearly 30 years of healthcare experience with a nationwide network of over 1,400 partner hospitals. It’s a digitally enabled insurer that prioritizes affordability and access. Through its mobile app, users can manage plan details, view hospital directories, submit claims and handle health-insurance tasks seamlessly from their phones.
The company offers health plans across retail, SME, corporate, and tertiary institution categories. On the retail side, Clearline’s plans start with KiaKia, which provides telemedicine-only access for N3,000, and go up to Clear Elite, whose annual premium for individuals is N341,087.
In the KiaKia plan, users can consult doctors 24/7 virtually without going to a hospital. For the higher-tier plans, benefits expand to include general and specialist outpatient consultations, laboratory investigations, diagnostics, admission and feeding, surgical treatment (minor and major), maternal care, neonatal services, ENT treatment, psychiatric care, and even advanced investigations like CT and MRI scans.
Clearline HMO is accredited by the regulatory agency, NHIA, with a code number 3.
