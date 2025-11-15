For decades, Nigeria’s health‑insurance story has been defined by hope more than reach, but that is finally changing. With recent reforms and a growing number of Health Maintenance Organisations (HMOs), access to structured healthcare is increasingly becoming less of a privilege and more of a right.

Currently, there are 83 NHIA‑accredited HMOs in Nigeria, although this number fluctuates based on the NHIA’s periodic review process. Enrollment under the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) surged from 16.7 million to 19.2 million in just one year, a 40% increase that reflects growing trust in formal health‑insurance systems.

Yet, despite this growth, only a small fraction of Nigerians are enrolled in formal health plans. According to the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), enrollment is still less than 10% of the population.

The HMO industry is responding to innovation. A growing number of health insurers are building mobile-first platforms that deliver plan management, claims, hospital directories, and telemedicine. These tech‑enabled models are not just modernizing the patient experience, they’re helping HMOs extend their reach and scale their operations efficiently.

At the same time, HMOs are navigating challenges. Escalating drug costs and tighter provider margins have forced many to raise premiums, testing the resilience of the sector. Nevertheless, these organisations remain essential intermediaries, ensuring that Nigerians can access both routine and emergency healthcare without bearing the full financial burden themselves.

Our methodology for assessing the top 10 HMOs for buying health insurance prioritizes firms with user-friendly mobile apps, broad health‑service coverage and consumer traction, measured in app downloads.

Based on those criteria, here are the top 10 HMOs for buying health insurance in Nigeria as of November 2025.