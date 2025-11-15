Nigeria has strengthened its agricultural diplomacy with Morocco through a renewed cooperation framework that will expand livestock trade, agribusiness development, and veterinary capacity between both countries.

The agreement emerged during a high-level bilateral engagement led by Nigeria’s Minister of Livestock Development, Idi Mukhtar Maiha, and Morocco’s Minister of Agriculture, Marine Fisheries, Forest and Rural Development, Ahmed El Bouari.

According to a statement from the Presidency, the discussions, held during Nigeria’s livestock agribusiness study tour to Morocco, mark a major step in Nigeria’s ambition to boost exports and modernise its livestock value chain.

Both countries agreed to deepen technical collaboration and trade in key livestock and agricultural products.

Nigeria to scale up livestock and crop exports

Under the proposed framework, Nigeria plans to increase the export of live animals, animal products, fodder, soybean meal, and sunflower seeds to Morocco.

In exchange, the Kingdom will provide support in irrigation technology, water-engineering systems, improved animal genetics, and phytosanitary standards for red-meat processing and packaging.

To coordinate the next steps, the statement noted that a Joint Technical Working Group has been established.

The group will refine Nigeria’s proposals ahead of a formal Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) expected to be signed during the SIAM Annual Agriculture Show in April 2026.

Partnership opportunities in veterinary research

According to the statement, the Nigerian delegation also visited BioPharma, a Rabat-based vaccine manufacturer supplying Morocco’s domestic market and several African countries.

“Discussions centred on potential partnerships with Nigeria’s National Veterinary Research Institute (NVRI), Vom, particularly in the production of vaccines for cattle, birds, equines, sheep, and goats.

“BioPharma’s advanced Foot-and-Mouth Disease vaccine—which covers seven serotypes—aligns with Nigeria’s disease-control priorities and presents a pathway for improving the country’s livestock-health systems,” the statement read in part.

What you should know

Nigeria and Morocco have a significant bilateral trade relationship, with key areas including petroleum, agriculture, and telecommunications, although both sides acknowledge the need for greater integration and the removal of trade barriers.