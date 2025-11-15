Nigeria has strengthened its agricultural diplomacy with Morocco through a renewed cooperation framework that will expand livestock trade, agribusiness development, and veterinary capacity between both countries.
The agreement emerged during a high-level bilateral engagement led by Nigeria’s Minister of Livestock Development, Idi Mukhtar Maiha, and Morocco’s Minister of Agriculture, Marine Fisheries, Forest and Rural Development, Ahmed El Bouari.
According to a statement from the Presidency, the discussions, held during Nigeria’s livestock agribusiness study tour to Morocco, mark a major step in Nigeria’s ambition to boost exports and modernise its livestock value chain.
Both countries agreed to deepen technical collaboration and trade in key livestock and agricultural products.
Nigeria to scale up livestock and crop exports
Under the proposed framework, Nigeria plans to increase the export of live animals, animal products, fodder, soybean meal, and sunflower seeds to Morocco.
- In exchange, the Kingdom will provide support in irrigation technology, water-engineering systems, improved animal genetics, and phytosanitary standards for red-meat processing and packaging.
- To coordinate the next steps, the statement noted that a Joint Technical Working Group has been established.
- The group will refine Nigeria’s proposals ahead of a formal Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) expected to be signed during the SIAM Annual Agriculture Show in April 2026.
Partnership opportunities in veterinary research
According to the statement, the Nigerian delegation also visited BioPharma, a Rabat-based vaccine manufacturer supplying Morocco’s domestic market and several African countries.
“Discussions centred on potential partnerships with Nigeria’s National Veterinary Research Institute (NVRI), Vom, particularly in the production of vaccines for cattle, birds, equines, sheep, and goats.
“BioPharma’s advanced Foot-and-Mouth Disease vaccine—which covers seven serotypes—aligns with Nigeria’s disease-control priorities and presents a pathway for improving the country’s livestock-health systems,” the statement read in part.
What you should know
Nigeria and Morocco have a significant bilateral trade relationship, with key areas including petroleum, agriculture, and telecommunications, although both sides acknowledge the need for greater integration and the removal of trade barriers.
- Morocco’s 2023 exports to Nigeria totaled $109 million, primarily mixed mineral or chemical fertilizers, while Nigeria’s exports to Morocco reached $43.6 million, mainly consisting of bran and float glass.
- Both countries see potential for growth, especially through projects like the Nigeria-Morocco gas pipeline and collaborations in renewable energy.
- Speaking at a recent meeting with stakeholders on Nigeria-Morocco trade relations held at his office, Nigeria’s Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, said that trade relations between Nigeria and the Kingdom of Morocco could yield as much as $2.5 billion annually.
- The Speaker said the current trade percentage between Nigeria and Morocco, estimated to have increased to 1.88 per cent in the last five years, can be better if the trade barriers are removed.
