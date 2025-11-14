The Piaget Polo 79 is a modern reinterpretation of the iconic 1979 original, blending bold geometry with elegant minimalism in a luxurious 18K yellow and white gold design.

It features Piaget’s ultra-thin 1200P1 automatic movement and showcases exceptional craftsmanship with alternating satin-brushed and polished surfaces.

Now available exclusively at Polo Luxury boutiques in Lagos and Abuja, the Polo 79 represents timeless elegance and a legacy of refined watchmaking.

There are timepieces, and then there are icons that transcend generations.

In a moment that bridges legacy and modernity, Polo Luxury is proud to announce the arrival of the Piaget Polo 79, a radiant reimagining of one of the most iconic watches in Piaget’s history.

First introduced in 1979, the Piaget Polo became an instant classic, a watch that captured the essence of its era with its flawless integration of case and bracelet, and its distinctive gold finish that reflects the pinnacle of craftsmanship, innovation, creativity and style.

Today, the legend returns; more refined, more sophisticated, and more exclusive than ever.

Earlier this year at Watches and Wonders Geneva 2025, Piaget unveiled the Polo 79, a tribute to the original icon that defined the late 1970s and 1980s. Crafted in white and 18K yellow gold, this reinvention radiates distinction while preserving the DNA of the original design, the perfect balance between bold geometry and elegant minimalism.

The new Piaget Polo 79 embodies the Maison’s enduring pursuit of harmony between form and function. Its alternating satin-brushed and polished surfaces capture the light with architectural precision, creating a symphony of movement across its sculptural contours. At its heart beats the 1200P1 Manufacture calibre, Piaget’s ultra-thin automatic movement, a triumph of technical mastery that ensures both accuracy and utmost refinement.

Every detail, from its elegant bracelet to its perfectly proportioned dial, echoes Piaget’s unwavering dedication to savoir-faire, a craft philosophy that transforms mechanics into legacy.

Beyond its exquisite form lies a deeper resonance, an emotional connection to an era when elegance was effortless and luxury meant rarity. To wear the Piaget Polo 79 is to carry a legacy on the wrist; to gift it is to offer a gesture of enduring significance.

This is a timepiece not merely designed to mark the hour, but to capture a moment, the return of an icon reborn for a new generation of visionaries, leaders, dreamers, and collectors.

The Piaget Polo 79 now exclusively at Polo Luxury, the official home of Piaget in Nigeria. With boutiques in Lagos and Abuja, Polo represents some of the world’s most prestigious watch and jewellery Maisons for discerning Nigerian clientele. Visit Polo Luxury boutique to experience the rebirth of an icon.

About Polo

Polo Luxury is Nigeria’s foremost luxury retail brand and the official retailer of some of the world’s most prestigious timepieces, fine jewellery, and lifestyle accessories for over three decades.

As the exclusive partner to globally celebrated brands such as Rolex, Cartier, Piaget, IWC, Montblanc, and Swarovski, Polo is trusted by discerning clientele for its unrivalled authenticity, craftsmanship, and service excellence.