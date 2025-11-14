SunTrust Bank launched YESMONEY, a mobile platform offering secure transactions, savings, microloans, and a digital marketplace for everyday Nigerians.

The platform was unveiled at Radisson Blu, Lagos, with key stakeholders present, and is designed to drive financial inclusion through mobile access.

YESMONEY simplifies finance by merging essential tools into one app, giving users 24/7 access to banking services and positioning SunTrust as a digital finance leader.

SunTrust Bank Nigeria Limited has officially launched YESMONEY, an integrated mobile platform designed to empower Nigerians with secure digital transactions, savings, and microloans.

The launch, held at the Radisson Blu Anchorage Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos, brought together key regulators, technology service providers, financial agents, and media representatives to witness the unveiling of the platform.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Afolasade Alonge, Regional Business Executive for Lagos/South-West at SunTrust Bank, described YESMONEY as a milestone in the Bank’s digital evolution and a reaffirmation of its commitment to driving financial inclusion.

“YESMONEY was built for everyday Nigerians. The trader, the artisan, the student, and the small business owner. It offers them the power to save, transact, and access credit safely from their mobile phones,” she said.

The platform also includes a digital marketplace that allows users to buy, sell, and transact with confidence.

According to Sunday Olaniyan, Head of E-Business, YESMONEY consolidates essential financial tools into one platform, offering 24/7 access to services that were once out of reach for millions of Nigerians.

“We are simplifying finance and making inclusion real. With YESMONEY, users can manage their finances with the same ease they chat or shop online,” he noted.

By leveraging Nigeria’s rapidly expanding mobile penetration, YESMONEY positions SunTrust Bank as a key player in the country’s digital finance ecosystem, bridging the gap between traditional banking and the unbanked population.

Signed

Chinonso Atuegwu

Head, Corporate Communications

SunTrust Bank Nigeria Limited