The Isimi Lagos Polo Festival returns on November 29, 2025, blending sport, luxury tourism, and sustainable real estate at Nigeria’s first wellness and polo country estate.

The event features polo matches, art and design exhibitions, and high-level networking, showcasing Africa’s rising influence in global luxury and eco-living.

Isimi Lagos promotes a vision of wellness-driven community living, with green infrastructure and tech-enabled residences redefining countryside luxury in West Africa.

Following the success of its debut edition in 2024, which drew industry leaders, top investors, and cultural tastemakers to Epe, the Isimi Lagos Polo Festival returns on November 29, 2025, reinforcing its position as one of West Africa’s most exclusive lifestyle and investment destinations.

Hosted within Isimi Lagos, Nigeria’s first Wellness and Polo Country Estate, the festival goes beyond sport to celebrate the intersection of real estate innovation, sustainable living, and luxury tourism.

The event combines polo matches, art showcases, design exhibitions, and high-level networking to highlight Africa’s growing influence in the global luxury and eco-living markets.

A Vision Beyond Polo

Taking its name from the Yoruba word “Isimi”, meaning “rest”, Isimi Lagos embodies a long-term vision for wellness-driven real estate and community living. The 220-hectare estate integrates green infrastructure, equestrian facilities, and technology-enabled eco-residences that redefine the concept of countryside luxury in Nigeria.

“Isimi Lagos is more than a real estate development; it’s an ecosystem for innovation, culture, and conscious living,” says Wale Ayilara, Founder of Isimi Lagos. “The Polo Festival showcases how sustainability and luxury can drive tourism, investment, and community development in Africa.”

From The King’s Cup to a Continental Brand

Last year’s King’s Cup 2024 attracted dignitaries, investors, and business leaders from across the continent, setting a new benchmark for premium experiential events in Nigeria.

This year, the festival builds on that legacy, expanding its cultural programming, wellness experiences, and international partnerships.

The Broader Impact

The Isimi Lagos Polo Festival is not just an event; it’s a statement about the future of African destinations, where architecture, sustainability, and culture meet economic opportunity. By merging tourism with innovation, Isimi Lagos continues to position Nigeria as a leading voice in the conversation around luxury real estate and eco-living.

Event Details:

Date: Friday, November 29, 2025

Venue: Isimi Lagos, Epe, Lagos

Dress Code: Country Club Elegance

Media & Partnership Enquiries:

Stanley Ikechukwu – stanley.ikechukwu@roberttaylormedia.com

Instagram: @IsimiLagos / @IsimiPoloFestival