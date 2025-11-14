The Lagos State Government has explained its strategies to prevent gridlock and reduce the impact of the ongoing Lekki-Ajah road rehabilitation on motorists.

It stated that to reduce inconvenience, alternative routes are being opened and strengthened, including the Coastal Road and adjoining service lanes, to provide smoother diversions where necessary.

The government pointed out that it has activated a night-shift strategy for major aspects of the repair works so that the bulk of construction activity takes place when traffic volume is significantly lower.

According to a statement from Lagos State Government on its official X (formerly Twitter) account, it noted the concerns expressed by residents and commuters regarding the rehabilitation of the Lekki–Ajah corridor.

The Lagos State Government said it appreciates these concerns, especially as we approach the high-traffic festive period, and wishes to provide clarity to all road users.

Rehabilitation in planned phases

The state government said the rehabilitation work will be implemented in carefully planned phases to ensure that daily movement is not disrupted. It noted that only specific sections of the corridor will undergo repairs at any given time, and these sections have been deliberately chosen to ensure minimal impact on the main carriageway.

It explained that the government has also put in place comprehensive peak-period traffic management plans.

It added that officials of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) will be deployed in adequate numbers along the entire stretch to ensure continuous movement, prevent gridlock, and respond swiftly to any traffic pressure that may arise during the rehabilitation period.

The intention of the rehabilitation project is to improve the Lekki–Ajah corridor, not to add discomfort to residents. The Government appeals for patience and cooperation as we work to deliver lasting solutions that will make commuting safer, faster, and more convenient for all.

The Lagos State Government noted that it remains committed to providing world-class infrastructure and will continue to engage with the public as the project progresses.

What you should know

The Lagos State Government had on Wednesday, November 12, 2025, announced an extensive road rehabilitation project along the Lekki-Ajah corridor, for a period of eight months from November 15, 2025, to July 15, 2026.

The initiative aims to improve road infrastructure and alleviate persistent traffic congestion in one of the city’s busiest transit routes.

The government emphasized that the project will be executed in two strategic phases to minimize disruption for commuters.

Phase 1: Lekki first toll gate to Lekki second toll gate, work will be done in seven sections.

Phase 2 will cover the stretch from the Lekki second toll gate to the Ajah under-bridge and will be divided into four sections.