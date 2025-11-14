The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR) government has expanded its Immigration Facilitation Scheme for Visitors Participating in Short-term Activities in Designated Sectors (STV Scheme), making it easier for international professionals to enter the city for work-related events.

The STV Scheme is a special visa program allowing foreign professionals to visit Hong Kong for short-term activities without applying for a full employment visa. Visitors under the scheme can stay for up to 14 days per visit.

The program is designed to facilitate international knowledge exchange through attendance at meetings, events, or short-term projects in approved sectors.

Participants do not require an employment visa or entry permit if invited under the STV Scheme, providing a streamlined process for global talent seeking brief but productive visits to Hong Kong.

New Sectors

According to the Hong Kong SAR government, effective immediately, the scheme now covers 17 sectors, up from 12. The latest additions are:

Environment

Occupational Safety and Health

Maritime

Think Tanks

Others (for activities hosted or supported by government departments)

The full list of the 17 sectors in the program is

Medical and Healthcare

Higher Education

Arts and Culture

Sports

Heritage

Creative Industrie

Innovation and Technology

The Hong Kong Laureate Forum

Aviation

International/Mega Events

Finance

Development and Construction

Environment

Occupational Safety and Health

Maritime

Think Tanks

Others (for activities hosted or supported by government departments)

The number of authorised organisations that can issue invitations has also risen from about 400 to roughly 490. These organisations can invite qualified foreign professionals to join approved short-term activities in Hong Kong.

How the STV Scheme Works

Under the scheme, authorised organisations invite professionals to participate in activities lasting up to 14 days. These can include business meetings, industry events, cultural exchanges, or conferences. Participants can even be compensated for their work without the need for a separate employment visa.

The Hong Kong government emphasised that these visits should benefit Hong Kong’s economy or policy goals and must not impact local jobs.

Since its pilot launch in 2022 and full rollout in 2024, the STV Scheme has enabled over 38,000 foreign professionals to attend major events in the city, including the Asian Financial Forum, Hong Kong Sevens, and the Performing Arts Expo.

By expanding the scheme, Hong Kong aims to attract more global talent, enhance collaboration, and strengthen its position as a regional hub for business and innovation.