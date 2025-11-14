C&I Leasing Plc received a credit rating upgrade fromAgusto& Co. to “Bbb” (Long-Term) and “A2” (Short-Term) with a Stable Outlook, valid through H1 2026

The upgrade reflects improved funding diversification, strong leadership in leasing and marine logistics, acceptable capitalization, and low leverage

CEO Ugoji Lenin Ugoji emphasized the company’s commitment to financial discipline, operational excellence, and innovation despite a challenging environment

C&I Leasing Plc, a leading Nigerian business service conglomerate providing leasing, marine, and manpower outsourcing solutions, has received an upgrade in its credit ratings from leading pan-African credit rating agency, Agusto & Co., to “Bbb” (Long-Term) and “A2” (Short-Term), both with a Stable Outlook.

This rating carries on to the end of H1 2026.

The upgrade reflects the recognition of C&I Leasing’s strengthened business profile, improved funding diversification, and sustained leadership position in Nigeria’s leasing and marine logistics industry.

The agency also noted the Company’s acceptable capitalization, low leverage, and experienced management team as key rating drivers.

This rating upgrade by Agusto & Co. Limited underscores our disciplined approach to financial management, our focus on operational excellence and our strategic diversification of earnings,” said Mr. Ugoji Lenin Ugoji, Group Managing Director/CEO of C&I Leasing Plc.

“Despite a challenging operating environment, we remain committed to efficiency, superior customer service and innovation across our business units. We are confident that this improved rating will further support our ambitions to deliver sustained value to our clients and shareholders.”