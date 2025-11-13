Celebrating 60 years of grace, strength, and exceptional virtue in the life of Mrs. Abolupe Bewaji

Honoring over 35 years of dedicated service to the Nigeria Immigration Service

Recognizing her legacy of integrity, godly service, and compassionate leadership

Today, we at Fembol Group join family, friends, and well-wishers around the world to celebrate a woman of grace, strength, and exceptional virtue, Mrs. Abolupe Bewaji, Assistant Comptroller General of Immigration, on her glorious 60th birthday.

For over 35 years, Mrs. Bewaji has served the Federal Republic of Nigeria with honor and dedication. Since joining the Nigeria Immigration Service in 1990, she has risen through the ranks through sheer diligence, humility, and devotion to duty. Her life radiates integrity, discipline, and faith, values she holds dear and lives by daily.

Guided by her belief that “integrity is nonnegotiable,” she has built a sterling legacy of honesty and godly service. Her favourite words, “God is always faithful” and “Be content in whatever capacity you find yourself”, reflect her inner peace and deep trust in divine providence.

Beyond her distinguished career, Mrs. Bewaji is a loving mother and grandmother whose nurturing spirit has shaped many lives. Through her wisdom and guidance, she raised five outstanding children, including Mr. Femi Bewaji, CEO of Fembol Group, a reflection of her enduring influence, moral strength, and passion for excellence.

A compassionate leader and devoted minister in the Redeemed Christian Church of God, she continues to touch lives with kindness, counsel, and service to God and humanity.

To us at Fembol Group, Mrs. Bewaji is more than a mother; she is a beacon of our values and a source of encouragement to our entire team.

As we celebrate this remarkable milestone, we honor a woman whose life teaches that true greatness lies in service, humility, and love.

Happy 60th Birthday, ACG Mrs. Abolupe Bewaji!

May your new season overflow with joy, strength, peace, and divine grace.

With heartfelt love,

Mr. Femi Bewaji

CEO, Fembol Group