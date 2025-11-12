Beta Glass provided free breast cancer screenings for all female employees through its HMO network, promoting early detection and proactive health management.

Beta Glass Plc, a member of the Frigoglass Group and the leading glass packaging manufacturer in West and Central Africa, recently concluded its “From Green to Pink” campaign in a strong show of commitment to the well-being of its employees and community.

The month-long initiative was dedicated to raising awareness about breast cancer, encouraging early detection and strengthening support for women’s health.

The From Green to Pink initiative is part of Beta Glass’s broader Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) agenda, which focuses on creating a sustainable impact across people, communities and the planet.

It reflects the company’s commitment to sustainability in its fullest sense, not only protecting the environment but also supporting the health and well-being of people, especially women, who are the backbone of families, workplaces and society. The initiative also highlighted the link between environmental conditions and diseases such as breast cancer, aligning with research from the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences, which notes that exposure to environmental pollutants may increase the risk of breast cancer.

As part of the initiative, Beta Glass employees also embarked on a walk from their Head Office in Victoria Island to the Lagos Creek at Ikoyi.

Internally, the company sponsored free breast cancer screenings for all female employees through its Health Maintenance Organisation (HMO) network, encouraging early diagnosis and promoting proactive health management within its workforce.

Speaking on the initiative, Alexander Gendis, CEO of Beta Glass Plc, said: “Our sustainability journey begins with our employees, our communities and the lives we touch every day. Our From Green to Pink campaign puts the spotlight on breast cancer awareness, early detection, and access to care because timely action can save lives. By supporting women’s health and championing preventive care, we’re reaffirming our responsibility to the people who drive our success. We believe real impact happens when we care for both the planet and the people who depend on it.”

Gladys Umoh, Human Resources Director, Beta Glass Plc, added: “Beyond raising awareness about breast cancer and early detection, we’re championing a culture where every Beta Glass employee feels supported and empowered to prioritise their health. When we invest in their well-being, we invest in the collective strength of our company and our communities.”

The campaign builds on Beta Glass’s broader sustainability agenda, integrating health, safety, environmental consciousness and community development into every facet of its operations.

Through this initiative, Beta Glass continues to position itself as a market leader, demonstrating that sustainable business growth and community impact are mutually inclusive goals.

About Beta Glass Plc

Beta Glass Plc is a leading manufacturer of quality glass packaging solutions for beverage, pharmaceutical and food industries.

Headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria, the company operates across nine other African countries, including Ghana, Côte d’Ivoire, Sierra Leone, Liberia, Cameroon, South Africa, and Burkina Faso.

Beta Glass also exports to Central and West African markets such as Ghana, Burkina Faso, Ivory Coast, etc., serving both regional and international clients with a strong commitment to quality, innovation, and sustainability.