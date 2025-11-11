Tony Elumelu, Chairman of UBA Group and Founder of the Tony Elumelu Foundation, is touring East, Central, and Southern Africa to promote entrepreneurship, infrastructure development, and inclusive growth.

The tour includes engagements with presidents, policymakers, and youth innovators in countries like Kenya, Uganda, Zambia, Mozambique, Rwanda, Republic of Congo, and DRC, focusing on digital inclusion and youth-led entrepreneurship.

UBA aims to facilitate $50 billion in trade and investment over five years, building on its legacy as Africa’s Global Bank and advocating for Africapitalism and sustainable development.

United Bank for Africa (UBA) Group Chairman and Founder, Tony Elumelu Foundation, Tony O. Elumelu CFR, a leading advocate for Africapitalism and transformative private sector leadership, will undertake a high impact working tour across East, Central, and Southern Africa this week.

The multi-country visit underscores UBA’s unwavering commitment to fostering economic resilience, empowering entrepreneurs, and unlocking investment opportunities to propel Africa’s sustainable development.

The tour will span key nations including Kenya, the Republic of Congo (Brazzaville), Uganda, Zambia, Mozambique, Rwanda, and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). Elumelu’s itinerary will feature high-level engagements with the Presidents of these countries, policymakers, business leaders, and youth innovators to discuss collaborative strategies for infrastructure financing, digital inclusion, and youth-led entrepreneurship. These discussions aim to harness Africa’s demographic dividend, where over 60% of the population is under 35, and position the continent as a global engine of innovation and prosperity.

“Africa’s story is one of immense potential, and it is time we take ownership of it,” said Tony Elumelu. “Through this tour, UBA is not just visiting these vibrant nations; we are igniting partnerships that will drive real impact, we must build resilient foundations together. This means empowering our entrepreneurs, bridging infrastructure gaps, and creating shared prosperity for generations to come.”

The tour builds on UBA’s legacy as Africa’s Global Bank. Recent milestones include the launch of UBA’s White Paper, Banking on Africa’s Future: Unlocking Capital and Partnerships for Sustainable Growth, which calls for increased foreign direct investment in green assets and human capital development.

This strategic outreach comes at a pivotal moment, as Africa’s GDP is projected to reach $2.6 trillion by 2030, driven by sectors like telecommunications, education technology, and consumer goods. By strengthening ties with global partners, UBA aims to facilitate $50 billion in trade and investment flows over the next five years.

United Bank for Africa Plc (UBA) is one of Africa’s leading financial institutions, offering superior value to customers across 20 African countries and global markets in the USA, UK, France, and UAE. As Africa’s Global Bank, UBA connects businesses and investors to transformative opportunities on the continent, driving innovation in digital banking, sustainable finance, and inclusive growth. With a commitment to Africapitalism, UBA empowers Africa’s future through strategic partnerships and entrepreneurial support.