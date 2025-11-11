Anita Dagor, Founder of Armani International Schools, won a N1 million grant from Unilever Nigeria at the 24th WIMBIZ Conference.

Education innovator and Founder of Armani International Schools, Anita Dagor, has won the Unilever Nigeria Plc. grant of N1 million at the 24th Annual Women in Management, Business and Public Service (WIMBIZ) Conference in Lagos.

The grant, aimed at supporting grassroots education initiatives, was presented by the Head of Corporate Affairs and Sustainability Unilever Nigeria, Zainab Obagun.

The award recognizes Armani International Schools’ innovative approach to bridging critical gaps in Nigeria’s education sector through a skills-integrated learning model that equips students for real-world success.

In her remarks during the presentation, Obagun highlighted the alignment between Armani Schools’ mission and Unilever’s commitment to youth empowerment. “Today, we are presenting the award to Armani International Schools Limited for addressing critical gaps in Nigeria’s education sector by championing a transformative skills-integrated learning model. The school’s approach goes beyond conventional academics, embedding essential life skills such as digital literacy, financial education, and personal development into its curriculum.

“This prepares students not just for exams, but for real-world success. Through targeted teacher training, mentorship programmes, and strategic partnerships with NGOs, Armani Schools extends the impact to underserved communities, particularly in rural areas. By delivering inclusive education and empowering learners with practical skills, the school is helping to reduce literacy and foster learning, and to improve long-term community development.

“The mission aligns strongly with Unilever Nigeria’s Future-X Campus Ambassadors Programme (FUCAP), and our broader sustainability agenda, particularly our pillar on youth empowerment. Armani International Schools exemplifies the kind of grassroots localization and capacity building that FUCAP supports, empowering young people with tools they need, to thrive, and to grow in an ever-changing world,” Obagun said.

Launched in 2023 in partnership with UNICEF’s Generation Unlimited (GenU), FUCAP is Unilever Nigeria’s flagship youth empowerment programme that equips young Nigerians with essential workplace-ready skills. To date, it has impacted over 800,000 young people, including CV-building training for more than 85,000 students across 20 universities, fostering a skilled pipeline ready to drive national progress.