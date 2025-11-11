Abbey Mortgage Bank Plc has received an A3 rating with a Stable Outlook from leading Nigerian credit rating agencies Agusto & Co. and GCR Ratings.

The agencies highlighted Abbey’s robust liquidity position, improved asset quality, and stable funding base as the core drivers of the rating upgrade.

The A3 short-term rating highlights the Bank’s ability to meet financial obligations amid Nigeria’s evolving macroeconomic environment, an indicator closely monitored by institutional investors and regulators.

Key drivers behind the A3 short-term rating

According to the rating agencies’ published assessments:

Liquidity and Funding Strength: Abbey Mortgage Bank maintains adequate liquidity coverage, supported largely by customer deposits. GCR noted a liquidity metric of 107.1% (liquid assets/wholesale funding) as of July 2025, with stability expected over the next 12 months.

Improved Asset Quality: The Bank’s non-performing loan (NPL) ratio declined to 8.1% as of July 2025 from 13.5% in December 2023, following recoveries on legacy exposures and the discontinuation of older NHF-related lending schemes.

Capitalisation: Abbey’s core capital ratio stood at 27.8% in July 2025, compared to 31.2% in December 2024, and remains well above regulatory thresholds.

Risk Position: Credit losses were contained at 0.6% in FY 2024, reflecting conservative underwriting standards. The top 20 obligors accounted for 74.4% of total loans, signalling moderate concentration risk.

Broader context of the A3 short-term rating

The A3 short-term rating carries significant weight in Nigeria’s financial sector, where liquidity strength and credit reliability are key differentiators. Abbey’s rating reflects:

Strong liquidity buffers (liquid assets coverage above 100%)

Stable funding sources, mainly from customer deposits

Consistent short-term obligation performance

Operational resilience despite a volatile economy

For investors and counterparties, the A3 rating affirms that Abbey can meet near-term obligations without liquidity strain.

Sector and market implications

The rating comes at a time when Nigerian banks face high interest rates, tighter liquidity, and increased regulatory oversight.

Within this context, Abbey Mortgage Bank’s stable outlook signals a solid footing and reliable balance sheet structure.

Analysts note that this consistency is particularly important as Abbey continues its transition from a national primary mortgage bank to a regional commercial bank, expanding its funding base and customer reach.

What you need to know and takeaways

Institutional Stability: Abbey’s A3 short-term and BBB- long-term ratings suggest both strong short-term liquidity and moderate long-term resilience.

Investor Confidence: The stable outlook indicates a limited risk of rating downgrades within the next 12 months.

Strategic Transition: The bank’s ongoing move toward regional commercial operations may enhance its earning capacity and deposit mix.

Sector Signal: The affirmation strengthens confidence in Nigeria’s mortgage banking subsector, where liquidity and governance remain critical differentiators.

Backstory

Abbey Mortgage Bank, licensed by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) as a national primary mortgage bank and a partner of the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN), has been instrumental in promoting mortgage accessibility under the National Housing Fund (NHF).

In previous rating cycles, the bank was rated BBB- (long-term) by Agusto & Co. and A- (short-term) by DataPro.

The new affirmation of A3 short-term reflects a trajectory of operational strengthening, asset recovery, and prudent capital management over the last two years signalling growing resilience within Nigeria’s housing finance landscape.

Overall, Abbey Mortgage Bank’s latest rating suggests a significant endorsement of its financial discipline and strategic evolution.

The A3 short-term rating stands out as a benchmark of credit soundness in a tightening monetary environment, reinforcing the institution’s role as one of Nigeria’s most stable mortgage financiers.