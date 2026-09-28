Zeta Brent Education to host international schools fair in Lagos

Zeta Brent Education (ZBE), an international education advisory firm, will bring representatives from international schools, sixth-form colleges and pathway providers into direct contact with Nigerian students and parents this October, as part of a programme designed to help families navigate an increasingly crowded field of international study options. The 2026 International Education & Future Pathways […]

Zeta Brent Education (ZBE), an international education advisory firm, will bring representatives from international schools, sixth-form colleges and pathway providers into direct contact with Nigerian students and parents this October, as part of a programme designed to help families navigate an increasingly crowded field of international study options.

The 2026 International Education & Future Pathways Conference by ZBE is highlighted by a flagship education fair, happening on Saturday, October 10 at Radisson Blu Anchorage, Victoria Island, Lagos.

This fair will bring together Lagos secondary schools and international institutions such as The King’s School Canterbury, Wellington School, Oxford International College, Queen Ethelburga Collegiate, Cardiff Sixth Form College, RMS for Girls, Mill Hill School New Hall School and Swiss Internationals School among others, spanning GCSE, A-Level, IB, foundation and university pathway routes across the UK, US and UAE.

The programme reflects a shift in how Nigerian families are approaching international education decisions, moving beyond brochures and word-of-mouth referrals towards direct, structured engagement with the institutions themselves.

Zeta Brent Education has built this programme around sequence touchpoints: school-based engagements for students and parents covering career and future pathways, and a talent assessment track offering eligible students consideration for between 10% and 70% waiver of school fees and an education financial planning session with ZBE official partners, CardinalStone Trustees on long-term education funding.

“Families are making some of the most consequential decisions of their child’s academic life, often with limited direct access to the institutions they are choosing between,” said Utannah Joy Dania, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Zeta Brent Education. “Our role is to close that gap, not by telling families what to decide but by putting them in the same room with people who can actually answer their questions, early enough that the decision is easier to shape.”

For participating schools, the programme is positioned as a complement to existing guidance and counselling provision rather than a replacement for it, with no cost attached to school participation. For Zeta Brent, the Pathways programme extends a decade-long focus on advisory work to a more visible, convening role within the Nigerian education ecosystem by bringing institutions to Lagos.

To register for the fair, click the link: http://bit.ly/ZBEFair2026

About Zeta Brent Education

Zeta Brent Education is an international education advisory firm supporting students and families through boarding school, sixth form, university and pathways decisions including selective admissions advisory for Oxbridge, Ivy League and other highly competitive universities. Since 2016, the firm has guided more than 530 students and families to leading boarding schools, colleges and universities across the United Kingdom, United States and Canada, working with a global network of over 200 partner institutions. Zeta Brent Education is a British Council Certified Agent, a Boarding Schools’ Association (BSA) Certified Agent, a BBSN Approved Agent and an ICEF Accredited Agent.