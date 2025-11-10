In this episode of Drinks & Mics, host Ugodre returns after an official trip, bringing fresh insights into the latest financial happenings. He is joined by cohost Tunji, alongside special guest Samson Esemuede, as they break down the biggest stories shaking the Nigerian markets.

The conversation begins with the US trade relationship with China, touching on Trump’s negotiation approach, tariffs, and exchange rate policies, and how these decisions affect developing economies like Nigeria.

Furthermore, they address Nigeria’s recent diplomatic tensions with the US, following a tweet from U.S President, Donald Trump about Christian killings and share their thoughts on how such incidents could affect Nigeria’s image, investor confidence, and international partnerships.

Additionally, the gang expresses concern about the recent Nigerian tax policy of 50% tax rate, which they believe could slow down the country’s recent macroeconomic progress and discourage business growth.

The trio also looks at how Nigerian Eurobonds are performing in today’s uncertain global climate, explaining what this means for both local and foreign investors.

They wrap up by reviewing the latest financial results from Nigeria’s leading banks, FUGAZ (FirstBank, UBA, GTCO, Access, and Zenith), and companies like MTN, breaking down their performance, profits, and what these numbers say about the strength of Nigeria’s economy.

Tune in for this engaging conversation that delves into the latest developments and gives you the insight you need to navigate these turbulent times.