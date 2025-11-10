LivingTrust Mortgage Bank Plc won the “Mortgage Bank of the Year 2025” award at the Africa Fast Growth Brands Awards for its outstanding growth and innovation in Nigeria’s housing finance sector

LivingTrust Mortgage Bank Plc has been honoured with the prestigious “Mortgage Bank of the Year 2025” award at the Africa Fast Growth Brands Awards, recognizing the bank’s exceptional growth, innovation, and leadership in Nigeria’s mortgage and housing finance sector.

The Africa Fast Growth Brands Awards celebrate organizations driving transformative growth, customer trust, and sustainable impact across the continent.

LivingTrust Mortgage Bank stood out for its remarkable financial performance, customer-centric service delivery, and commitment to bridging Nigeria’s housing gap through accessible and innovative mortgage solutions.

Under a visionary-led management, a Bank like LivingTrust Mortgage Bank will always achieved impressive growth milestones, expanding its customers base and empowering thousands of Nigerians with affordable home financing options.

The bank’s consistent performance and strong governance have also earned it growing investor confidence and widespread industry acclaim.

The “Mortgage Bank of the Year 2025” award further cements LivingTrust Mortgage Bank’s position as a leading force in Africa’s mortgage and housing finance ecosystem.