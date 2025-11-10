Laddar.Africa is transforming last-mile sales in Africa with a platform tailored to offline-first realities, integrating recruitment, performance tracking, and automated payouts.

The company has empowered over 26,000 verified agents and serves clients across financial services, telecoms, FMCG, and public sector programs.

With plans to expand into Ghana and East Africa by 2025, Laddar aims to support one million African sales professionals by 2027.

Laddar.Africa, a fast-growing Nigerian sales technology company, is driving a new era of sales efficiency and customer reach across Africa through technology designed for the continent’s offline-first business realities.

Built to address the fragmentation and inefficiency that define last-mile sales operations, Laddar’s platform integrates people, data, and technology to give businesses complete control and visibility over distributed sales activities.

“Our mission is to bridge the gap between digital tools and real-world sales,” said Kelechi Ekeghe, CEO of Laddar.Africa. “We’re building systems that reflect how Africa actually sells, through people, relationships, and on-the-ground execution.”

Technology Designed for Growth

Laddar’s all-in-one platform enables organizations to manage end-to-end sales processes from sales team recruitment to performance analytics.

Key capabilities include:

Smart Onboarding: Recruit, verify, and train sales agents digitally.

Field Intelligence: Monitor customer acquisition, leads, and performance in real time.

Automated Payouts: Simplify agent incentives through cash or airtime-based payments.

Market Data Analytics: Generate insights to guide expansion and marketing strategies.

Sales interfaces : an app and web interface where sales people can orinate and comlete sales no paper, not codes

With these tools, Laddar is helping companies transition from manual, costly field operations to efficient, transparent, and data-powered systems.

Driving Employment and Market Reach

Laddar’s growing impact is reflected in its 26,000 verified agents, and it clients spanning financial services, telecoms, FMCG, and public sector programs, with the platform serving as a backbone for market activation, customer onboarding, and last-mile distribution.

Future Outlook

With expansion into Ghana and East Africa slated for 2025, Laddar is on track to empower one million African sales professionals by 2027; redefining how organizations reach and serve customers across the continent.

“We see sales as infrastructure , the foundation of business growth,” Ekeghe said. “By digitizing how sales happen in Africa, we’re enabling companies to scale faster and people to earn better.”

For more information, visit www.laddar.africa or contact press@laddar.africa.