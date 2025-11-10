Despite the recent decline in food inflation across Nigeria, many residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, say they are yet to feel any real relief in their daily lives.

They insist that while prices of certain food items have slightly dropped, the impact on household budgets remains insignificant due to low purchasing power and stagnant incomes.

However, a field survey conducted by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) across major markets in Abuja, including Lugbe, Nyanya, and Orange Market, revealed that most residents are still struggling to afford basic food items.

Mixed Price Movements Across Markets

At the Orange Market, traders confirmed that while the prices of some staples like tomatoes and peppers had dropped, others, such as onions and pepper, experienced slight increases.

A dustbin basket of tomatoes now sells between N5,000 and N6,500, compared to N7,500 in September.

Pepper prices have fallen significantly from N3,000 to N1,500 per dustbin basket.

Conversely, onions have gone up slightly, now selling for N4,500 from previous N3,500–N4,000, while pepper increased to N5,500 from N3,500.

In Lugbe Market, prices also reflected mixed trends.

A dustbin basket of tomatoes costs about N9,000, while onions sell for N6,500.

A plate of pepper now goes for N2,000, and a mudu of beans averages N1,800, down from N2,500 earlier in the year.

The price of Big Bull rice dropped from N95,000 to N55,000 per 50kg bag, while Optimum rice decreased from N65,000 to N56,000.

Similarly, five medium tubers of yams, which sold for N15,000 in August, now go for around N8,000.

Meanwhile, in Nyanya Market, the cost of onions fell to between N3,500 and N4,500 per basket — a sharp drop from N6,000 two months ago. Tomatoes sell between N3,500 and N5,000, depending on size and freshness.

‘Prices May Have Dropped, But Salaries Haven’t’ — Residents Cry Out

For many residents, the data showing declining inflation offers little comfort. They argue that while prices may have moderated, their incomes have not kept pace with the cost of living.

Mr. John Okeke, a civil servant, questioned the government’s claims of economic progress:

“If food prices have dropped, are they affordable to the common man? Has transport reduced? Has fuel been reduced? We must consider all these before claiming that the economy is improving,” he said.

Similarly, Mrs. Agnes Edoh, a nurse and mother of three, lamented that most households remain under severe financial pressure.

“Even with this reduction, many people are singing. The money is still not there to purchase these items. After paying rent, school fees, transportation and other miscellaneous expenses, you will discover you have little or nothing left for household care. The government and other relevant bodies should please come to our rescue and improve the economy further for the good of Nigerians,” she said.

She urged the federal government to review workers’ salaries and introduce more income-support measures to help families cope with inflationary pressures.

Government Optimism

Reacting to the mixed sentiments, the Minister of State for Agriculture and Food Security, Mr. Aliyu Sabi, attributed the recent price reductions to improved local production and government intervention programmes such as the dry-season farming initiative and subsidized fertilizer distribution.

Analysts: Inflation Drop Not Yet Translating to Relief

Economic analysts, speaking to Nairametrics, argue that while food inflation has technically eased, real incomes remain under pressure due to persistent fuel costs, high transportation fares, and limited salary growth.

Dr. Tunde Akinsola, an economist based in Abuja, speaking to Nairametrics, said the challenge lies in the mismatch between inflation figures and the everyday realities of citizens.

“Nominal prices might have reduced slightly, but the purchasing power of the average household has not improved. Without income growth or welfare support, the benefits of lower inflation will remain largely on paper,” he said.

Ibrahim Anas, a policy researcher at the University of Abuja, echoed similar sentiments, saying, “The reality is that the purchasing power of people has not improved. Wages are still very low, but the cost of living is significantly higher in Abuja for most people.”

What you should know

Nigeria’s headline inflation rate slowed to 18.02% in September 2025, marking a decline from 20.12% recorded in August 2025, according to the latest data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

According to the report, the food inflation rate stood at 16.87% in September 2025 on a year-on-year basis, representing a sharp decline of 20.9 percentage points from 37.77% recorded in September 2024.

Although Nigeria’s food inflation is easing on paper, the reality for millions of residents — particularly in the Federal Capital Territory — tells a different story. Lower prices have not necessarily translated into affordability or improved welfare.