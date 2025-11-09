U.S. President Donald Trump has again proposed paying a $2,000 “dividend” to most Americans using revenue from tariffs collected on imported goods.

Trump made the renewed pitch on Sunday via his Truth Social platform, claiming that the U.S. government is “taking in trillions of dollars” through tariffs and could soon begin paying down its “enormous debt” of $37 trillion.

He added that the proposed dividend would be distributed to all Americans except high-income earners, describing it as a reward from the country’s trade gains.

“We are taking in trillions of dollars and will soon begin paying down our ENORMOUS DEBT, $37 Trillion. Record Investment in the USA, plants and factories going up all over the place. A dividend of at least $2000 a person (not including high income people!) will be paid to everyone,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

Supreme Court reviews legality of Trump-era tariffs

The renewed proposal comes as Trump’s tariff policy faces its most significant legal challenge yet at the U.S. Supreme Court.

Earlier in the week, justices heard arguments questioning whether the tariffs imposed during Trump’s presidency were legally authorized.

Some justices expressed concern that the tariffs initially introduced as emergency trade measures functioned more like a tax designed to raise revenue, rather than a tool to address trade imbalances.

If the court rules against the former president, the government could be forced to refund more than $100 billion to importers affected by the duties.

Tariffs under scrutiny

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, speaking on ABC’s This Week on Sunday, defended the policy, saying the tariffs were “not about taking in the revenue” but were intended to re-balance global trade relationships.

The debate over tariffs has gained renewed attention following the recent elections, where many voters reportedly punished Republicans for the inflationary effects of the duties — which raised prices on imported goods and domestic products alike.

Trump has floated the idea of a “tariff dividend” multiple times this year but has only recently attached a $2,000 figure to the plan.

However, there is still no clear framework on how such payments would be authorized or distributed if the Supreme Court upholds the tariffs.

The court’s decision, expected in the coming months, will likely determine not only the legality of Trump’s tariffs but also whether the revenue they generate could legally be used to fund the proposed dividend payments.

What you should know

Earlier this year, Trump had announced a baseline 10% tariff on all U.S. imports alongside sharper, country-specific reciprocal tariffs aimed at nations that impose steeper duties on American goods.

In a revised global trade plan announced in July, he imposed fresh tariffs of up to 30% on goods from countries including South Africa and Algeria.

Nigeria and Ghana were also hit with 15% tariffs, signalling a tougher U.S. stance that may further marginalize Africa in American trade flows.