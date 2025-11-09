South-West Nigeria, comprising Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Osun, Ondo, and Ekiti States, continues to attract significant investment in the hospitality sector.

According to industry data, Nigeria ranks among the top countries in Africa for hotel development, with 48 new projects and over 7,300 rooms slated for completion in 2025.

Despite the growing supply, inflationary pressures remain a key consideration for both investors and consumers.

Lagos State recorded a headline inflation rate of 14.7% year-on-year in August 2025, the lowest in the region, while Ekiti hit 28.2%, Oyo 26.6%, Ogun 24.3%, and Osun 22.1%, according to recent reports from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) and the Nigerian Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBSS).

Within this economic context, certain hotels in the South-West stand out for their strong performance. These properties are distinguished by guest ratings, room capacity, cost per night, and strategic proximity to key commercial, cultural, and tourism landmarks. The combination of these factors has positioned some hotels as preferred choices for both leisure and business travelers, driving occupancy and brand visibility.

Let’s take a closer look at the owners behind the region’s most popular hotels and explore how their investments, strategy, and operational excellence have shaped the South-West’s hospitality landscape.

Owner- Grand Towers Limited, Cilantro Global Services Limited and Orange Skyline Hospitality

Location-Ado, Ekiti

Hotel rating – 3-star The Amor Hotel, located in the central area of Ado-Ekiti, is part of the Amor Hotel Group, an established hospitality network operating across Nigeria. The Amor Hotel Group manages four properties in Nigeria: Amor Hotels Ekiti, Amor Hotels Abuja, Amor Hotels Anambra, and Amor Hotels Ilisun. Each property emphasizes consistency in service, accommodation quality, and guest satisfaction. Leadership includes Radjendran Tirounavoucarassou, Chairman and Managing Director of Cilantro Global Services Limited, and Kamal Puri, Founder and Chairman of Skyline International Group, the parent company of Orange Skyline Hospitality Limited. The hotel offers accommodation designed to provide comfort and relaxation, combining modern architecture with landscaped surroundings. Room rates range from N55,000 for a Classic King Room to N400,000 per night for the Presidential Suite. The property operates under Orange Skyline Hospitality Limited, reflecting a partnership between Grand Towers Limited and Cilantro Global Services Limited. The collaboration leverages the expertise of both organizations to maintain high operational standards and ensure quality service delivery.