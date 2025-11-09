The Lagos State Government has signed three strategic Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with private investors to recycle plastic waste and end-of-life tyres, in a move to advance its waste-to-wealth agenda and promote sustainable environmental practices.

The agreements, announced during the 11th Lagos International Climate Change Summit, mark a significant step in the state’s transition from traditional linear waste management to a circular economy model.

The summit, which featured breakout and panel sessions with global experts, culminated in the signing of the MoUs aimed at reducing the volume of waste reaching landfill sites across the state.

“The state over the weekend demonstrated its irrevocable commitment to advanced waste conversion,” said Director of Public Affairs, Mr. Kunle Adeshina, in a statement issued Sunday.

Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Mr. Tokunbo Wahab, emphasized the state’s determination to transform waste into economic value.

“We are moving away from the old ‘pick and dump’ model to a more sustainable system where waste becomes wealth,” Wahab stated. “These MoUs represent a new vista in our quest to reduce the quantum of waste in Lagos.”

Three innovative waste conversion projects

The first MoU, signed with HAK Waste Ltd., focuses on establishing a circular beverage container recycling and recovery system. The initiative will operate through a deposit refund mechanism anchored on the Extended Producer Responsibility Model (EPRM), which encourages manufacturers to take responsibility for the lifecycle of their products.

“This proposal reflects investor confidence in our EPRM policy and will help build a packaging circularity ecosystem,” Wahab added.

The second agreement, with Haggai Logistics Ltd., will lead to the creation of a fully automated tyre recycling facility—the first of its kind in Lagos. The plant will process end-of-life tyres using environmentally sound technologies, significantly reducing the environmental hazards posed by discarded rubber materials.

The third MoU, signed with Mondo 4 Africa, aims to convert non-recyclable plastic waste into sustainable fuel and other valuable resources using advanced, eco-friendly technologies.

Public engagement and financial strategy

Wahab also stressed the importance of public participation in the success of these initiatives.

“We are trying to make people change the culture of seeing waste as waste, and instead see it as a resource,” he said. “This mindset shift is critical to achieving our goals.”

He noted that the government is simultaneously addressing financing mechanisms and the unique vulnerabilities of Lagos as a coastal city, which faces heightened environmental risks.

More insight

Managing Director of the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), Dr. Muyiwa Gbadegesin, echoed the need for private sector collaboration.

“The government and LAWMA alone cannot manage the daily volume of solid waste generated in Lagos,” Gbadegesin said. “We need strong partnerships to turn waste into wealth.”

The investors expressed their appreciation and commitment to working with LASG to actualize the waste conversion projects. The signing ceremony was attended by key government officials, including Special Adviser on Environment Mr. Rotimi Akodu, Permanent Secretary of Environmental Services Dr. Omobolaji Gaji, and Permanent Secretary of Drainage Services Mr. Mahamood Adegbite.