Saudi Arabia is moving rapidly to digitize its immigration and border control systems, announcing the launch of a new Self-Deportation Platform and an artificial intelligence-driven Smart Track system designed to speed up passenger processing at airports and other entry points.

The initiatives were unveiled by Maj. Gen. Saleh Al-Murabba, Acting Director General of Passports, during the Digital Government Forum 2025 in Riyadh. The measures, he said, reflect the Kingdom’s broader push to modernize its administrative operations and harness AI technologies for greater efficiency and security.

The Self-Deportation Platform will allow individuals residing illegally in the country to finalize their departure procedures online without the need for in-person visits to immigration offices. Once technical and security testing is complete, users will be able to submit documentation, verify their identities, and receive authorization to exit the country through a fully automated system.

Officials described the platform as a major shift from Saudi Arabia’s long-standing reliance on paper-based deportation procedures, positioning it as both a humanitarian and administrative reform. By digitizing the process, the government aims to reduce congestion at immigration offices and ensure faster, more transparent departures for those wishing to regularize their status.

How it works

Complementing this initiative is the Smart Track System, which uses a network of intelligent cameras and AI algorithms to verify passenger identities at airports. The system, capable of processing as many as 35 travelers simultaneously, could eventually replace the need for passport control officers at certain checkpoints.

According to Jawazat officials,

The Smart Track technology will cross-check passenger identities against security databases in real time, aiming to eliminate long queues and bottlenecks that have traditionally characterized Saudi Arabia’s busy ports of entry.

The system is expected to be rolled out once full integration with the national security infrastructure is complete.

The government is also leveraging Digital Twin technology used successfully during the 2024 Hajj season to analyze crowd movement, estimate wait times, and monitor passenger satisfaction. These tools, officials say, provide operational insights that will help improve airport flow and enhance traveler experience.

What you should know

Both innovations are part of a broader digital transformation strategy centered on the Absher platform, a government portal that already delivers more than 100 online services to over 24 million users. Through Absher, Saudis and residents can access digital passports, apply for travel permits, and even receive AI-assisted support via a 24-hour “Smart Voice Agent.”

Saudi authorities are also working to establish a unified international data gateway to facilitate the secure exchange of passenger information with partner countries, an effort they say will improve both border efficiency and international cooperation.

Together, the Self-Deportation Platform and Smart Track system mark a new phase in the Kingdom’s digital governance ambitions, blending technology, security, and service delivery.