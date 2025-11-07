The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved a sweeping package of road infrastructure projects and reviews valued at over N400 billion, signalling a renewed push to modernize Nigeria’s transport network and stimulate economic growth.

Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, announced the approvals during a briefing with State House correspondents following Thursday’s FEC meeting, which was presided over by President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Umahi revealed that he presented 11 memos to the council, nine focused on reviewing inherited projects and two proposing new contract awards.

“Our focus remains delivering durable road infrastructure to support economic growth and ease of movement across the federation,” he stated.

Key projects approved

Among the new contracts is the award of Phase Two, Section Two of the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway, valued at N43 billion. The project aims to address failed portions and complete critical underpasses and ramps along the corridor, which serves as one of Nigeria’s busiest transport arteries.

The council also approved the dualisation of the Mushin–NNPC Junction–Apapa Oshodi Expressway in Lagos, with the cost revised from N11 billion to N19 billion due to updated design and material costs.

“We also got approval for the dualisation… due to cost differentials,” Umahi explained.

A major highlight is the construction of Section Three of the Sokoto–Badagry Superhighway, spanning 162.97 kilometers from Badagry through Ogun State to the Oyo State border. The project is estimated at N3.39 billion per kilometer.

Reviews of legacy projects

Several ongoing projects inherited from previous administrations were reviewed for funding and design optimization. These include:

Ilorin–Omu Aran–Egba Road: The 216-kilometer stretch has been phased, with 31 kilometers to be executed under Phase One at a cost of N43 billion. The remaining 184 kilometres will be completed as funding improves.

East–West Road: Redesigned to enhance traffic flow and pavement strength, Phase One remains budgeted at N156 billion, covering dual carriageways and bridges.

Old Enugu–Onitsha Road: Undergoing design adjustments to improve delivery timelines and structural integrity.

Umahi noted that several state governments have taken over federal road projects within their jurisdictions to ease funding pressure and accelerate completion.

Regional upgrades and concrete focus

The council also approved the review of the Ota–Idi-Iroko road project in Ogun State. The redesign includes rigid concrete pavement and an additional bridge, raising the cost from N38 billion to N52 billion.

Additional approvals include:

Jos–Turunkun–Maraban–Jama’a Road (Kaduna State): N30 billion for rehabilitation.

Ijebu–Ibu Ete–Egba–Owena Road (Ogun and Ondo States): N53 billion for reconstruction.

Minister Umahi reiterated the administration’s commitment to concrete-based road construction, citing its durability and long-term cost efficiency. “We are prioritizing concrete pavement to ensure our roads last longer and serve Nigerians better,” he said.

What you should know

In September, the Federal Government stated that it had allocated funds to address waste excavation and road design modifications on the Lagos section of the Lagos–Calabar Coastal Road.

Umahi explained that the expenditure became necessary after engineers discovered a 50-year-old refuse dump more than 10 metres deep and spanning two kilometres, forcing a change in the highway’s alignment to preserve existing infrastructure.

He also highlighted challenges posed by properties along the route, including Landmark Beach, which required adjustments to the original road design.