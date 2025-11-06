Dr. Adeola Phillips, Chairman of Parallex Bank Limited, was conferred an Honorary Fellowship by the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria for her exceptional leadership and contributions to Nigeria’s financial and corporate sectors

The investiture ceremony celebrated honourees who exemplify professionalism and integrity, with calls from keynote speaker Iyinoluwa Aboyeji for greater investment in Nigerian youth to drive future economic growth

Dr. Phillips, a seasoned executive and board leader, has led Parallex Bank’s transformation and contributes to healthcare, food manufacturing, and social impact through various organizations and foundations

The Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) has conferred an Honorary Fellowship on the Chairman, Board of Directors of Parallex Bank Limited, Dr. Adeola Phillips, in recognition of her outstanding leadership, professional excellence, and contributions to Nigeria’s financial and corporate sectors.

The investiture ceremony, which held at the Wole Soyinka Centre for Culture and Creative Arts, National Theatre, Lagos, on Saturday, brought together leading figures in banking, business, and public policy.

The President and Chairman of Council of CIBN, Prof. Pius Olanrewaju, congratulated the honourees, noting that each recipient had “distinctly earned the honour through their dedication, ethical leadership, and immense contributions to the banking industry and Nigeria’s economy at large.”

According to Prof. Olanrewaju, the honorary fellows exemplify “the values of professionalism, integrity, and service excellence,” which the Institute seeks to promote across the nation’s financial system. He encouraged them to continue serving as role models and to support the Institute’s mission of deepening capacity and trust within the financial services sector.

Delivering the keynote address, the Chief Executive Officer of Future Africa, Mr. Iyinoluwa Aboyeji, called on the banking industry to increase investment in young Nigerians, describing them as “the engine of the nation’s future economy.” Aboyeji emphasized that empowering the next generation of innovators and entrepreneurs would “sustain the growth of the financial ecosystem and redefine how banking supports national development.”

In her response, Dr. Phillips expressed gratitude to the CIBN for the recognition, describing it as “a call to greater service.” She said, “This honour is an encouragement to continue advancing excellence, integrity, and innovation in leadership. I remain committed to fostering ethical banking practices, empowering professionals, and contributing to Nigeria’s socioeconomic growth.”

Dr. Adeola Phillips, who holds a Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (M.B.B.S.) degree from the University of Lagos, is a distinguished executive with deep expertise in strategic, operational, and financial management. Her career spans finance, health, education, and corporate governance.

A seasoned boardroom leader, she served as Chairman of Parallex Microfinance Bank Limited, which under her leadership, was the first microfinance bank in Nigeria to successfully transition into a commercial bank. As the current Chairman of Parallex Bank Limited, she continues to contribute to the remarkable growth the Bank has achieved since that historic transformation.

She also chairs the Loveworld Medical Centre, a multispecialty hospital, and Prime Foods and Beverages Nigeria Ltd, a manufacturer of Omnia Vitamin Water. Her leadership further extends to prominent non-governmental organizations such as the Future Africa Leaders Foundation and Trauma Care International Foundation, renowned for its pioneering work in trauma response across Nigeria, notably in voluntary blood donations.

Phillips is a distinguished member of the Institute of Directors (IoD), where she continues to contribute to high-level corporate policy formulation and governance. Other recipients of the Honorary Fellowship include Nigeria’s Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, Deputy Governor, Operations Directorate, Central Bank of Nigeria, Dr. Bala Bello, among others.