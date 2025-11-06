Berger Paints Nigeria Plc declared an interim dividend of 40 kobo per 50 kobo ordinary share, payable to shareholders whose names appear in the company’s register as of November 11, 2025.

The announcement was made in a statement filed with the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) following the release of the company’s nine-month results for 2025, which showed a pre-tax profit of N1.46 billion, representing a 373% year-on-year increase.

According to the disclosure, the dividend payment, covering the period ended September 30, 2025, is subject to withholding tax and regulatory approval.

Berger Paints further stated that electronic payments will be made to eligible shareholders on November 19, 2025, and urged all members to complete their e-dividend registration to ensure timely receipt of the payment.

This interim dividend marks an improvement over the 20 kobo paid during the same period in 2024.

What to know

The interim dividend of 40 kobo per share has a total value of N115.92 million.

At a market price of N41, this represents a dividend yield of 0.97%.

The payout corresponds to a dividend payout ratio of 11.98%.

Performance

Berger Paints Nigeria Plc delivered a solid performance in the third quarter of 2025, with profit before tax rising 138% to N518.6 million, up from N218.1 million in the same period last year.

Profit after tax also doubled to N343 million from N148 million a year earlier.

For the nine-month period, the company reported a pre-tax profit of N1.46 billion, representing a 373% year-on-year increase, while profit after tax surged to N968 million from N202 million in 2024.

The strong performance was driven by higher paint sales, effective cost management, and improved operating efficiency, which helped sustain healthy margins despite rising expenses.

Revenue for Q3 2025 grew 20.5% year-on-year to N3.1 billion, reflecting stronger demand for paints and allied products. For the nine-month period, revenue rose 24% to N9.3 billion, compared to N7.4 billion in the corresponding period of 2024.

Paints and allied products remained the company’s major revenue driver, contributing over 97% (N9.04 billion) of total revenue, while contract services accounted for N271.6 million.

On the balance sheet, total assets rose to N8.01 billion, while total equity climbed to N4.51 billion, up 18% year-on-year.

Berger Paints has recorded a year-to-date gain of 95% in the Nigerian stock market so far in 2025, currently trading at N39.