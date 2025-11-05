The 14th Inspiring Woman Africa (IWA) Conference will be held on December 11, 2025, at the Civic Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos, with the theme “Leadership Redefined: Charting New Paths to Excellence.

The organisers of the annual women’s conference, Inspiring Woman Africa (IWA) conference, have announced their 14th edition scheduled to take place on the 11th of December, 2025, at the Civic Centre, Ozumba Mbadiwe, Victoria Island.

“Leadership is beyond titles and positions. If leaders get it right, it will trickle down and it will show, whether in homes, workplaces and even the nation as a whole. This is why our theme for 2025 is centred around excellence in leadership. We are excited to announce that our KEYNOTE SPEAKER for this year is H.E. Madam SAHLE-WORK ZEWDE, Former President of the Federal of Ethiopia.” Kemi Ajumobi, Founder/Group CEO IWA, and convener of the conference said.

Theme: LEADERSHIP REDEFINED: CHARTING NEW PATHS TO EXCELLENCE’

Time: 10 am

Venue: Civic Centre on Ozumba Mbadiwe, Victoria Island, Lagos

Speakers include:

Kemi Ajumobi

Founder/Group CEO IWA & Convener, IWA Conference.

KEYNOTE: H.E Madam Sahle-Work Zewde

Former President of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia

GUEST OF HONOUR: Imaan Sulaiman Ibrahim

H.E Hon. Minister of Women Affairs & Social Development

Other Speakers:

Moruf Oseni, MD/CEO, WEMA Bank Plc

Carlos Rojas-Arbulú, Deputy High Commissioner, Embassy Of Canada, Nigeria

Tonye Patrick Cole, mni, Co-Founder, Sahara Group

Obafemi Banigbe, CEO T2 (Former 9Mobile)

Chinwe Iloghalu, Acting MD/CEO of NOVA Bank

Aishah Ndanusa Ahmad , Former Deputy Gov. CBN & Soniya Asusu Nupe

Dr. Nkiru Olumide-Ojo (PhD), International Corporate Executive & Founder, The LightHouse Network

Dr. Busola Tejumola (PhD), Executive Head, General Entertainment Channels, MultiChoice Group

Hon. Munira Suleiman Tanimu, Majority Leader Kaduna State 10th Assembly

Patricia Obozuwa, Managing Director, Nigeria Global Reputation Management Project

Folake Soetan, CEO, Ikeja Electric

Abe Jawando, Executive Senior Sales Director, Mary Kay Cosmetics

Chinyere Okorocha, Partner & Overall Head of Sectors at Jackson, Etti & Edu

MC: Kayode Okikiolu, TV Anchor, Channels Television

MODERATORS

Ugochukwu Obi-Chukwu, Founder/CEO of Nairametrics

Ozim Ibeziako, Executive General Counsel, Africa, GE Vernova

Abiola Adediran, Partner at Genea Family Office

ABOUT INSPIRING WOMAN AFRICA (IWA)

IWA GROUP is passionate about promoting women’s empowerment and social equity. The organisation is committed to ensuring an inclusive community that nurtures the capacities, ambitions, and expressions of women across Africa and beyond.

Founded by Kemi Ajumobi, a multi-award-winning media professional with over 18 years’ experience, we believe in the value that connections bring and so we have created a platform where women can learn from each other, tell their stories, and have access to crucial information and resources that will ensure they excel in every facet of their lives.

Through our workshops, seminars, conferences and initiatives, we ensure the voices of women are heard by amplifying their narratives, and we believe it will inspire more women to see the validity of their dreams and that its actualisation is not a mirage.

WHAT IWA DOES

1. Magazine

2. Conferences

3. Interviews

4. Training/Consulting

5. Speaking Engagements

6. Publishing