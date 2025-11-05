The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has shut down the warehouses of five major textile distributors in a sweeping enforcement action in Kano.

The textile distributors were accused of engaging in deceptive trade practices.

According to the Commission, the distributors were found selling underweight and shortened fabric materials to unsuspecting consumers despite indicating full standard lengths on their packaging.

The operation, which took place on Wednesday, was led by the FCCPC’s Director of Surveillance and Investigation, Mrs. Boladale Adeyinka.

Market surveillance

FCCPC said the enforcement follows weeks of market surveillance by the Commission across major textile hubs in Kano.

The Commission disclosed that the textile products involved in the sharp practices include LGR Product, U&Me Product, Nana Tex Product, V Levintus Product and Mama Africa Product, Hightex Product, UE Product, S-U Velt Product and Jisiki Product.

“Investigations revealed that the products were imported, marketed, distributed, advertised and warehoused at Nos 238, 249, 313, 315, 413 and 428 Gandun Abada Layout; Nos 38 & 40 Ibrahim Taiwo Road; No 87 Bua Rice Mills Street; Links I, II & III Ajasa Inuwa Wada Road and No 287 Gandun Albasa New Layout in Kano city,” it added.

FCCPC noted that under Section 123(1) of the Act, no retailer, trader, or supplier is permitted to make false or misleading representations to consumers about the quantity or price of goods. Similarly, Section 125(1) prohibits any undertaking from engaging in conduct that misrepresents material facts to consumers.

Threat to consumer

Speaking on the development, FCCPC’s Executive Vice Chairman/CEO, Mr. Tunji Bello, condemned the unethical practices, describing them as a threat to both consumer welfare and fair market competition.

“By undermining honest traders and businesses that comply with lawful standards, this nefarious practice of selling underweight products can drive legitimate retailers out of the market, thereby reducing consumer choice and entrenching anti-competitive behaviour,” Bello said.

He reassured the public that the Commission would continue to deploy lawful means to deter such exploitative conduct in all markets across Nigeria.

He also reminded retailers, distributors, and suppliers across the country of their obligation under the law to provide goods that conform to declared descriptions, measurements, and standards.

What you should know

As part of its consumer protection efforts, the FCCPC, in a similar enforcement action, had shut down a visa application centre, TLSContact, over alleged obstruction of the Commission’s investigation into a consumer complaint.

The operation occurred at the TLSContact office in Abuja, in the company of police officers and other security operatives.