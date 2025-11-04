President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has extended warm congratulations to billionaire businessman and philanthropist, Femi Otedola, as the Chairman of Geregu Power Plc marks his birthday on November 4, 2025.

The President, in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, lauded Otedola’s “visionary entrepreneurship” and immense contributions to Nigeria’s economic growth, particularly through his investments in the energy sector and unwavering commitment to national development.

President Tinubu described the business mogul as a model of excellence in Nigeria’s private sector, noting his exemplary business acumen, innovative spirit, and dedication to corporate responsibility.

According to the President, Otedola’s achievements have not only created jobs and opportunities but have also inspired a new generation of Nigerian entrepreneurs.

Passion for philanthropy

Beyond his business exploits, the President also praised Otedola’s long-standing passion for philanthropy, highlighting his support for causes in education, healthcare, and youth empowerment. Tinubu said the billionaire’s generosity has touched countless lives across the country.

“As you add another year, I am particularly impressed by your decision to document for posterity that it is ‘possible to defy the odds, no matter how stacked they are against you.’ I pray that Almighty God will continue to bless you with good health, wisdom, and greater accomplishments as you serve our dear nation and humanity,” Tinubu said.

Femi Otedola, who chairs Geregu Power Plc and sits on the board of several major companies, remains one of Nigeria’s most influential figures in business and philanthropy.