The Director-General of the Oyo State Signage and Advertisement Agency (OYSAA), Mr Oludolapo Eso-Ajanaku recently hosted representatives of The Alternative Bank on a courtesy visit aimed at exploring collaborative opportunities to enhance infrastructural and environmental development within Oyo State.

The delegation from The Alternative Bank was led by Mr. Mustapha Ajisafe, Team Lead, Ibadan, who represented Mr. Mohammed Yunusa, Director, Digital Business and Innovation, and was accompanied by Ms. Ufuoma Emiemie, Relationship Manager. Also present were the Directors of Operations, Finance, and Administration & Services of OYSAA.

During the meeting, The Alternative Bank presented safety equipment and branded materials to OYSAA as part of its broader commitment to supporting sustainable development and promoting safety across Oyo State.

Speaking during the visit, Mr. Ajisafe reaffirmed the bank’s dedication to contributing to the state’s infrastructural and environmental enhancement through the development and maintenance of branded open public spaces, beginning with the Ibadan Metropolis. He noted that the initiative aligns with the bank’s corporate social responsibility and investment drive within the state.

“We are delighted to collaborate with the Oyo State Signage and Advertisement Agency as we continue to strengthen our footprint in Oyo State,” he said.

“Beyond banking, our goal is to support initiatives that promote safety, structure, and community development.” Mr. Ajisafe further highlighted that The Alternative Bank’s philosophy is centred on the creation of wealth, a principle reflected in its wide range of innovative solutions designed to make life easier and more impactful for individuals and businesses. “We have developed tailored products for education, e-commerce, MSMEs, as well as vehicle, housing, and equipment financing,” he added.

In his response, the Director-General of OYSAA expressed profound appreciation to The Alternative Bank for its gesture and continued commitment to the growth of Oyo State. He noted that the Agency and the State Government welcome such partnerships, which align with the vision of His Excellency, Engineer Seyi Makinde, to position Oyo State as a leading destination for infrastructural and urban development.

The Director-General also reiterated OYSAA’s readiness to collaborate with The Alternative Bank in developing sustainable and aesthetically pleasing public spaces, reinforcing their shared vision of a cleaner, safer, and more vibrant Oyo State.

The meeting concluded with mutual goodwill and a shared commitment to building a lasting partnership between OYSAA and The Alternative Bank in driving meaningful community and infrastructural growth across the state.