Sinomart officially opened its flagship store at The Palms Shopping Mall, Victoria Island, marking a major step in modern retail development in Nigeria

The event was attended by dignitaries, traditional leaders, and business executives, with strong support from the Oniru and Ikate Kingdoms

Sinomart aims to deliver global retail standards through quality products, affordability, and a superior shopping experience across Nigeria

The city of Lagos witnessed a remarkable milestone in Nigeria’s retail landscape as Sinomart International Limited officially launched its flagship Sinomart Super Store at The Palms Shopping Mall, Victoria Island.

The grand opening attracted dignitaries, government officials, traditional leaders, business executives, and shoppers who gathered to celebrate the arrival of a new shopping destination designed to redefine consumer experience in the country.

Speaking at the launch event, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Sinomart International Limited, Mr. Sky Chunming Huang, expressed excitement about the brand’s entry into the Nigerian retail market.

“Sinomart Super Store is more than just a supermarket — it represents our vision to bring global retail standards closer to Nigerian consumers,” Mr. Huang said. “We are committed to offering an exceptional shopping experience defined by quality, variety, affordability, and convenience. Nigeria’s retail sector continues to show great promise, and we are proud to be investing in its growth, starting here in Lagos.”

The historic opening was graced by royal representatives from the host communities — the Oniru Kingdom and the Ikate Elegushi Kingdom of Lagos State. Representing His Royal Majesty, Oba Saheed Ademola Elegushi, Kusenla III, the Elegushi of Ikate Kingdom, were Chief Olalekan Bakare, the Aro Oba Elegushi, and Chief Salisu Elegushi, the Olowa of Ikate Kingdom.

Delivering the monarch’s goodwill message, Chief Bakare commended Sinomart for its confidence in Lagos as a destination for business and investment.

“On behalf of His Royal Majesty, the Elegushi of Ikate Kingdom, we warmly welcome Sinomart to our community,” Chief Bakare said. “This development reinforces the global reputation of Lagos as the hub of commerce and innovation. We urge the management to continue fostering local partnerships that benefit our people and strengthen community ties.”

In attendance also were representatives of His Royal Majesty, Oba Abdulwasiu Omogbolahan Lawal, Abisogun II, the Oniru of Iru Kingdom, including Chief Olumide Oniru, the Olopon of Iru Kingdom, representing the Oniru-in-Council.

Speaking on behalf of the Oniru Kingdom, Chief Oniru congratulated the Sinomart team for choosing Victoria Island as its launch location. “We are proud to see Sinomart contributing to the ongoing transformation of the Oniru Kingdom into a world-class business and residential district. The Oniru-in-Council pledges continuous support for initiatives that promote trade, job creation, and sustainable urban growth.”

Both monarchs’ representatives expressed appreciation for Sinomart’s decision to establish its flagship outlet within the host communities of Oniru and Ikate Kingdoms, describing it as a significant contribution to the area’s commercial development and youth empowerment.

The launch ceremony featured a ribbon-cutting session, guided tours of the new facility, entertainment, and special promotions for early shoppers. With the opening of its first store, Sinomart aims to set new benchmarks in customer service, product variety, and value delivery — underscoring its commitment to building a trusted retail brand in Nigeria.

About Sinomart Super Store

Sinomart is a modern retail chain established to deliver exceptional shopping experiences through a wide range of quality consumer goods, groceries, electronics, and household products at competitive prices. The Lagos flagship store marks the beginning of Sinomart’s expansion plan across Nigeria’s key cities.