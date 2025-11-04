The Nigerian All-Share Index (ASI) closed lower on November 4, 2025, slipping into negative territory as selling pressure persisted across the market.

The Index shed 1,109.5 points, or 0.72%, to settle at 152,629.6, compared to 153,793.1 recorded in the previous session, as most FUGAZ stocks finished in the red.

Despite the bearish close, market activity strengthened, with total trading volume rising to 683 million shares, up from 627 million shares traded the previous day.

Market capitalization reflected the downtrend, easing to N96.9 trillion across 33,288 deals, slipping below the N97 trillion mark.

On the gainers’ chart, EUNISELL and SUNU ASSURANCE emerged top performers, advancing 10.00% and 9.98%, respectively.

Conversely, NASCON and SKY AVIATION were the biggest laggards of the day, both declining by 10.00%.

In terms of volume, ASO SAVINGS and FCMB dominated the activity chart, trading the highest number of shares for the session.

Market summary

Current ASI: 152,629.6

Previous ASI: 153,793.1

Day Change: -0.72%

Year-to-Date Performance: +48.29%

Volume Traded: 683 million shares

Market Cap: N96.9 trillion.

Top 5 gainers

EUNISELL: Up 10.00% to N64.90

SUNUASSUR: Up 9.98% to N4.96

HONYFLOUR: Up 9.72% to N19.75

LIVESTOCK: Up 7.25% to N7.40

TIP: Up 4.17% to N12.50

Top 5 losers

NASCON: Down 10.00% to N99.00

SKYAVN: Down 10.00% to N89.55

OANDO: Down 9.99% to N43.25

UPDC: Down 9.92% to N5.54

LEARNAFRCA: Down 9.86% to N5.85

Trading volume

Daily trading volume rose to 683 million shares, compared to 627 million shares traded a day earlier.

ASO Savings led the activity chart with 111.9 million shares, followed closely by FCMB with 110.1 million shares.

Fidelity Bank ranked third with 55.1 million shares, while Zenith Bank and First Bank Holdings completed the top five with 38.2 million and 29.8 million shares, respectively.

Trading value

In terms of transaction value, Stanbic IBTC dominated the chart with trades worth N3.1 billion.

Zenith Bank followed with N2.3 billion, while Nestlé Nigeria recorded deals totaling N1.5 billion.

Aradel Holdings posted N1.3 billion, and FCMB rounded off the top five with N1.1 billion in value traded.

SWOOT and FUGAZ Performance

The Stocks Worth Over One Trillion Naira (SWOOTs) closed mixed:

Stanbic IBTC gained 0.31%,

On the flip side, International Breweries slipped 2.61%, while Nigerian Breweries fell 2.10%.

Among the FUGAZ group, performance was similarly uneven:

GTCO fell 4.86%, Access Holdings dipped 2.95%, UBA lost 2.47%, and Zenith Bank declined 2.30%.

FirstHoldCo was the only gainer, inching up 0.16%.

Market outlook

Despite Tuesday’s decline, the All-Share Index remains comfortably above the 150,000-point level. However, market participants appear to be adopting a cautious stance, re-evaluating positions in the wake of recent gains.

Renewed bullish momentum in large-cap stocks could provide the next catalyst for an upward push when buying interest resumes.