The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced that beginning with the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) registration, all candidates must declare their current admission status, indicating whether they are already enrolled in any tertiary institution.

The Board explained that the new directive is part of renewed efforts to curb impersonation and examination malpractice observed during the 2025 UTME cycle.

According to findings from JAMB’s 2025 UTME Infraction Report, over 90% of candidates involved in various forms of examination malpractice were already students of tertiary institutions attempting to manipulate the system for illegitimate gains.

“Beginning with the 2026 UTME registration, every candidate will be required to make a clear declaration regarding their current studentship status,” the board stated

JAMB reiterated that the UTME is intended solely for candidates seeking fresh admission into tertiary institutions. The Board emphasized that students who are already enrolled in higher institutions are not permitted to participate in the examination unless they have fully disclosed their current admission status.

It warned that any candidate who fails to disclose this information or provides false details would face sanctions, including the withdrawal of any earlier admission, cancellation of registration, and possible prosecution in line with existing laws and regulations.

Compulsory upload of O’level results

JAMB reminded prospective candidates that uploading their O’level results is a crucial requirement for admission into any tertiary institution in Nigeria.

The Board noted that the 2025 WAEC SSCE results have been released and urged candidates to upload them without delay. Those awaiting the release of their NECO results are expected to do the same once available. JAMB emphasized that no applicant will be considered for admission without a verified O’level result on record.

JAMB said the new measure serves as an early notice to all prospective candidates and the general public that the Board will not tolerate any attempt to undermine the credibility of the admission process.

“This directive serves as an early notice to all prospective candidates and the general public that the Board will not tolerate any attempt to undermine the integrity of the admission process,” it said.

It reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring that Nigeria’s tertiary admission process remains transparent, fair, and credible, while upholding the highest standards of integrity and accountability.

What you should know

In response to rising cases of examination malpractice, the Federal Government approved a three-year ban for any student caught engaging in examination malpractice. The Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, disclosed that this applies across all national external examinations, including JAMB, WAEC, NECO, and NABTEB.

Enforcement will rely on students’ National Identification Number (NIN), making it difficult for offenders to evade sanctions. Schools and Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres found aiding malpractice or operating as miracle centres risk being derecognised for several years.