IzeCarb is expanding its Lampese plant to increase annual production from 72,000 to 500,000 metric tonnes by Q1 2026, aiming for one million tonnes by 2027.

The expansion supports Nigeria’s import substitution strategy, boosts local industry supply, and introduces CNG trucks to reduce emissions.

It will create more jobs in Edo State, enhance product customisation for industrial clients, and position IzeCarb for regional exports and future investments.

Izedon Carbonates, trading as IzeCarb, has commenced construction for the phase two expansion of its calcium carbonates production plant, less than 10 months after the factory’s initial opening in Lampese in Edo State.

This milestone marks a bold step toward achieving the company’s ambitious goal of producing one million metric tons of calcium carbonates in Nigeria within three years.

As Nigeria’s first fully integrated calcium carbonates plant with a federal government licence to mine and process high-quality dolomite, the factory produces Coated Calcium Carbonate, Superfine Calcium Carbonate Powder, and Ultrafine Calcium Carbonate Powder.

IzeCarb has been fulfilling orders since its launch in December 2024, and true to its promise at launch, it is expanding its facilities to ramp up production from its current annual capacity of 72,000 metric tonnes to 500,000 metric tonnes by quarter one of 2026, with a long-term goal of hitting one million metric tonnes in the third phase of its expansion by 2027.

Osayi Izedonmwen, chairman and founder of Izedon Carbonates, said: “With this expansion, IzeCarb is poised to become the largest local manufacturer of premium calcium carbonate products in Nigeria, through strategic investments, innovation and in-depth market understanding.”

Why This Expansion Matters

Improved Quality and Customisation: Phase two enables IzeCarb to produce highly customised products that are tailored to the needs of varied industrial customers across several key sectors. This is a timely intervention as industrial activities continue to ramp up in Nigeria.

Driving Import Substitution: By supplying locally sourced and processed calcium carbonates, IzeCarb supports Nigeria’s push to reduce reliance on imports, conserve foreign exchange, and strengthen the national economy. This aligns with the country’s broader economic diversification strategy, which aims to reduce dependence on oil exports.

Leading with Innovation: IzeCarb’s investment in advanced technology and tailored production processes reflects its commitment to quality, sustainability, and industry leadership. This move sets a precedent for other Nigerian manufacturers, encouraging innovation and industrial growth across sectors.

A Catalyst for Industrial Growth: The increased output will reduce prices and ensure a consistent supply of high-quality raw materials for industries such as plastics, paints and oil and gas drilling fluids.

Job Creation: IzeCarb is currently one of the leading employers in Lampese. This expansion will create even more jobs, boost local skill development, and enhance economic growth in Edo State.

What IzeCarb is Doing Differently

IzeCarb’s phase two expansion includes a fivefold increase in machinery to support the new production targets. It is also introducing compressed natural gas (CNG) trucks to its fleet, to strengthen its “Quarry-to-Customer” model while reducing emissions and aligning with global sustainability goals.

Izedon Carbonates is a 100 per cent privately owned and funded entity. However, this expansion positions it for investments and partnerships. With plans to scale production to one million tonnes within three years, it is also targeting exportation to the West African sub-region.

Customers can place orders by visiting https://izecarb.com/buy-now/ or send enquiries to sales@izecarb.com