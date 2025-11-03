The Federal High Court in Abuja has fixed November 13, 2025, to rule on the no-case submission filed by former Acting Accountant-General of the Federation (AGF), Chukwunyere Anamekwe Nwabuoku, in the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)’s alleged N868.46 million fraud case against him.

Justice James Omotosho fixed the date after counsel for both parties adopted their respective written arguments for and against the no-case submission.

A no-case submission is a legal procedure where a defendant’s counsel argues that the prosecution has not presented sufficient evidence for the defendant to answer to the charges.

Nairametrics earlier reported that the EFCC is prosecuting Nwabuoku on a nine-count amended criminal charge bordering on money laundering to the tune of N868,465,000. The former AGF pleaded not guilty, and the EFCC presented nine witnesses to support its allegations.

What Transpired in Court

At the resumed hearing on Monday, the EFCC was represented by Ekele Iheanacho (SAN), while Norrison I. Quakers (SAN) appeared for the defendant.

In his written address opposing the no-case submission, Iheanacho argued that the offences for which Nwabuoku is standing trial are provided under Section 15 of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 (as amended).

He stated that the testimonies of two witnesses revealed there were no lawful transactions between the Ministry of Defence (MOD) and four “front companies,” which received payments during Nwabuoku’s tenure at the ministry.

Iheanacho further noted that Nwabuoku’s extrajudicial statement corroborated this position, alleging that the defendant acquired assets such as shares and a house during his time as Director of Finance at the MOD.

He told the court that Nwabuoku had voluntarily refunded N220 million to the EFCC, urging the court to hold that the prosecution’s evidence was consistent and to dismiss the no-case submission.

Defence Arguments

In his response, Norrison Quakers (SAN) argued that the EFCC lacked jurisdiction to prosecute the case, contending that the alleged offences fall outside the agency’s legal remit.

He maintained that no evidence before the court proved that his client “indirectly converted” or “concealed” the origin of the funds in question.

The defence counsel added that for a charge of conspiracy to stand, there must be evidence of multiple participants, insisting that the EFCC failed to provide credible evidence suggesting any such collaboration.

Quakers urged the court to uphold the no-case submission, stressing that “one person cannot conspire with himself.”

After hearing both parties, Justice Omotosho adjourned the matter to November 13 for ruling. If the no-case submission succeeds, the court will dismiss the EFCC’s charges in favour of the former AGF.

What You Should Know

Nairametrics reports that Nwabuoku had earlier reportedly refunded N220 million and a duplex linked to him to the EFCC following investigations into alleged advance fee fraud involving the former public official.

This was disclosed in an ex parte “non-conviction” motion marked FHC/ABJ/177/2024, filed by the EFCC before Justice Mohammed Umar of the Federal High Court, Abuja.

The motion, filed by E. Iheanacho (SAN), sought an interim order freezing several bank accounts allegedly connected to Nwabuoku.

Recall that former President Muhammadu Buhari had, on May 22, 2022, appointed Anamekwe Chukwunyere Nwabuoku as Acting Accountant-General of the Federation pending the outcome of the EFCC’s investigation into the suspended AGF, Ahmed Idris.

Following the investigation, the EFCC later arraigned Nwabuoku on charges of alleged fraud and money laundering.