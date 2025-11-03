For many professionals eyeing Europe’s job market, 2026 could be the year to make the move without breaking the bank.

While several European countries have recently increased visa application fees, a few EU nations still offer affordable pathways that make it easier for skilled workers, remote professionals, and digital nomads to live and work legally across the continent.

According to the 2023 Gallup survey, 51% of Nigerians want to migrate, placing the country among the top ten globally for migration intent. Migration to Europe and the United States has grown steadily over the past decade.

With Europe’s rising demand for skilled labour and lower-cost visa programs, the European Union is becoming an increasingly attractive destination. Currently, more than 260,000 Nigerians live in the EU.

Below is a breakdown of Europe’s cheapest work visas for 2026, including details on fees and the validity periods.

Finland’s Specialist Permit caters to experts in software, data science, and research. While it comes with a higher fee, the fast processing time and innovative work culture make it attractive for high-skilled applicants. Visa Fee: €490

Validity: 1–2 years