Bundle, a leading digital platform, has unveiled Nigeria’s first-ever Loyalty Rewards Festival, a two-day celebration of customer appreciation and brand connection.

The event, tagged the “Bundle Rewards Festival”, will take place on December 8 and 9, 2025, at the Landmark Event Centre in Lagos.

It is set to bring together thousands of loyal customers and leading brands under one roof to honour the emotional and enduring bond between businesses and their patrons.

According to Mr. Ikechukwu Nwaguru, Managing Director of Bundle, the initiative marks a significant step toward redefining how businesses in Nigeria perceive and reward customer loyalty. He noted that while loyalty is often measured in sales or repeat purchases, true loyalty extends beyond transactions; it is emotional, personal, and relational.

“Loyalty goes beyond transactions,” Nwaguru said. “It’s emotional, lived, and felt. The Bundle Rewards Festival is our way of showing that businesses can and should reciprocate the loyalty customers have shown over time.”

The festival is expected to attract over 5,000 attendees, featuring brand exhibitions, interactive booths, games, entertainment, and giveaways. Attendance will be free for invited customers, as participating brands will bear the cost in appreciation of their patrons’ continued trust and engagement.

Redefining the reward for loyalty

Responding to questions about what “reward” means in the context of the festival, Nwaguru explained that Bundle’s vision of loyalty rewards extends beyond mere incentives. He described it as a holistic approach that ensures customers feel valued each time they interact with a business.

“For us, the reward is multifaceted,” he explained. “When you buy from a business, you should get something back in return; it could be discounts, loyalty points, or branded merchandise. The idea is that every time a customer spends, they should earn something back.”

He further elaborated that rewards could take the form of discounts, for instance, a 10% reduction on a future purchase, or loyalty points redeemable across a network of partner brands. Others might receive branded gifts such as mugs, umbrellas, or souvenirs when they open an account or make a purchase.

Bundle’s goal is to use the festival to demonstrate how loyalty can be made tangible, enabling customers to see real value from their ongoing relationships with brands. Nwaguru emphasised that loyalty rewards should not be viewed as mere promotions but as genuine gestures of gratitude that strengthen emotional ties and enhance customer satisfaction.

Creating an ecosystem of customer-focused brands

A key feature of the festival is its multi-sector collaboration. Bundle successfully united businesses from banking, e-commerce, real estate, media, and consulting under one umbrella to deliver a comprehensive experience that mirrors the modern customer journey.

“At Bundle, we believe in building ecosystems,” Nwaguru said. “When businesses come together, they can leverage each other’s strengths and deliver greater impact. It’s like the African proverb — a single broomstick breaks easily, but a bunch is stronger.”

The selected partners, United Bank for Africa (UBA), PwC Nigeria, Konga, VFD Microfinance Bank, Purple, and Nairametrics, were chosen because they share Bundle’s commitment to putting customers first. These brands touch different points in a customer’s daily life, from finance and shopping to real estate and information.

According to Nwaguru, each partner at the festival will actively engage with attendees through interactive activities and real-time demonstrations of how they reward customer loyalty. This ecosystem model reflects Bundle’s belief that the economy of the future will thrive on collaboration, not competition, and that united brands can deliver deeper value to their shared customer base.

Partner brands embrace the “Loyalty Movement”

Several high-profile partners have expressed enthusiasm for the festival, describing it as a timely initiative that underscores the importance of customer appreciation.

Michelle Nwoga, Group Chief Experience Officer at UBA, noted that the event aligns with UBA’s 75-year legacy of prioritizing customers. “The Rewards Festival fits perfectly into our philosophy of trust and appreciation,” she said. “It allows us to connect with our customers in a fresh, youthful, and interactive way through gamified experiences and our Leo chatbot.”

From the corporate consulting space, Chinenye Anachebe, Senior Manager at PwC Nigeria, highlighted that customer loyalty is now a strategic necessity. “Loyalty today is a two-way street,” she remarked. “Brands must engage customers deeply and reward them for their consistency and trust — that’s how long-term value is created.”

For Konga.com, Nigeria’s indigenous e-commerce leader, the event provides an opportunity to take its digital customer engagement offline. Ayobami Agbede, Group Head of Marketing, said: “Every November, we reward customers online through our Yakata sales. Partnering with Bundle allows us to meet them face-to-face and celebrate 12 years of loyalty in person.”

Similarly, VFD Microfinance Bank’s General Manager for Products and Marketing, Ada Tugo, explained that the festival aligns with VFD’s vision to redefine customer success in digital banking.

“Our partnership with Bundle reinforces our mission to reward customers for every transaction and deepen our emotional connection with them,” she said.

From the lifestyle and real estate sector, Ope Adetiba, Strategy Lead at Purple, stressed the need to make customers feel seen and valued. “For us, this is about creating meaningful emotional connections,” she said. “Bundle’s vision aligns with ours — to go beyond transactions and show genuine appreciation.”

A Festival of connection, entertainment, and purpose

Rounding off the panel, Idika Aja, Lead Senior Analyst at Nairametrics, praised Bundle’s initiative as a transformative step for Nigeria’s consumer economy. “What Bundle is doing is about giving customers a story, experience to remember, not just a product to buy, which aligns with Nairametrics of giving creating loyalty through accurate and factual information experience,” he said.

The Bundle Rewards Festival will feature performances, games, exhibitions, and interactive sessions, combining entertainment with education on the power of loyalty. Attendees will not only have fun but also experience firsthand how their loyalty translates into tangible rewards.

Concluding the media launch, Nwaguru reaffirmed Bundle’s commitment to building a loyalty-driven economy. “We want every attendee to leave feeling appreciated, valued, and heard,” he said. “This is not just an event — it’s a movement redefining loyalty in Nigeria’s business landscape.”