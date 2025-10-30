Unilever Nigeria Plc has released its unaudited results for Q3 2025, reporting a pre-tax profit of N13.257 billion, reflecting a 72.67% year-on-year (YoY) increase.

This brings the company’s 9-month pre-tax profit to N37.411 billion, up 167.97% compared to the N13.961 billion reported in the same period in 2024.

The company also achieved an impressive 43.5% YoY increase in revenue for the quarter, reaching N57.308 billion, which pushed the 9-month revenue to N155.410 billion, a 49.65% YoY increase.

Profitability also surged, with net profit growing by 15.3% YoY compared to the same period in 2024.

Earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter stood at N1.32, a 15.79% increase, contributing to an impressive 99.48% YoY growth in EPS for the 9-month period, reaching N3.83.

Key Highlights (Q3 2025 vs. Q3 2024)

Revenue: N57.31 billion (+43.5% YoY)

Cost of Sales: N35.46 billion (+52.4% YoY)

Gross Profit: N21.85 billion (+31.1% YoY)

Operating Profit: N11.65 billion (+74.5% YoY)

Profit After Tax: N7.58 billion (+15.3% YoY)

Earnings Per Share (EPS): N1.32 (+15.7% YoY)

Total Assets: N172.02 billion (+21.5%)

Cash and Cash Equivalents: N97.19 billion (+42.1%)

Shareholders’ Funds: N97.03 billion (+14.0%)

Key growth drivers:

Unilever’s Q3 growth was primarily driven by strong performance in the Foods and Personal Care segments:

Revenue from Foods (including savory products) was particularly robust, growing by 49.5% to N36.2 billion.

Personal Care, which includes oral care and deodorant products, contributed N14.33 billion, an increase of 14.9%.

However, cost pressures persist, as the cost of sales grew faster than revenue in Q3 2025, increasing by 52.4% YoY to N35.46 billion, compared to a 43.5% YoY growth in revenue.

This led to a higher cost of sales to revenue ratio, compressing the gross profit margin slightly, down 8% to 38% for Q3.

Despite these pressures, moderate growth in operating expenses contributed to a significant increase in operating profit.

With only a slight 2.2% YoY increase in operating expenses, the company achieved a strong operating profit margin of 20.3%.

The strong operating profit, combined with a reduction in finance costs and an increase in finance income, contributed to the impressive bottom line.

Balance sheet

Unilever Nigeria Plc’s Q3 2025 balance sheet reflects strong growth, with total assets increasing by 21.5%, reaching N172 billion.

This growth was largely driven by a 42% increase in cash and cash equivalents, which amounted to N97.19 billion, reflecting improved liquidity and financial flexibility.

Key highlights include:

Trade receivables grew by 76.5%, indicating higher sales, but also potential delays in collections.

Inventories decreased by 8.1%, suggesting better inventory management.

Property, plant, and equipment (PPE) declined by 4.7%, likely due to depreciation and asset disposals.

Total liabilities rose by 32.7%, primarily driven by increased short-term obligations, including trade payables and tax liabilities.

Equity increased by 14.0%, indicating strong retained earnings and a solid financial position.

Overall, the company’s balance sheet reflects solid growth in assets and equity, enhanced by strong cash reserves.

However, the rise in current liabilities and trade receivables warrants attention.

Bottom line

Unilever Nigeria Plc’s Q3 2025 financial performance highlights its continued resilience and effective strategies, which have driven both revenue and profit growth despite macroeconomic challenges in the Nigerian market.

Unilever Nigeria is currently the 30th most valuable stock on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) with a market capitalization of N442 billion.

Starting the year at a share price of N32.95 and priced at N77 at the close of trading on October 29, 2025, the stock price has achieved 134% YtD gain.