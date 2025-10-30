The African Union (AU) has unveiled a $30 billion plan to modernize airports and airspace systems across the continent over the next decade.

The initiative is part of efforts to strengthen connectivity and advance the Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM).

The plan was announced at the 3rd Financing Summit for Africa’s Infrastructure Development in Luanda, as reported by the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) via X on Thursday.

It allocates $10 billion for airport upgrades, $8 billion for communication, navigation, and meteorological systems, and $12 billion to support institutional reforms and attract private investment.

A joint study by the AU, the African Civil Aviation Commission (AFCAC), the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), and the World Bank estimated that Africa will need between $25 billion and $30 billion over the next decade to meet future aviation demands.

Passenger traffic is projected to rise from 160 million in 2024 to nearly 500 million by 2050, the study noted, highlighting the urgency of the plan.

More insights

According to the AU, the initiative is structured to mobilize $10 billion in public funding and attract an additional $20 billion from private and institutional investors, working through development finance institutions and AUDA-NEPAD.

The goal is to close long-standing infrastructure gaps and enhance efficiency, safety, and regional connectivity.

The modernization strategy integrates digital and green technologies to make African aviation more efficient and sustainable.

These include Airport Collaborative Decision-Making (A-CDM) and System-Wide Information Management (SWIM) systems designed to improve real-time coordination and airspace integration.

The AU also plans to incorporate renewable energy solutions into aviation infrastructure, aligning the sector with global climate standards and opening access to climate-focused capital.

Addressing a high-level panel in Luanda, Mataboge, an AU official, described aviation as a key enabler of continental integration and economic transformation, noting that the modernization effort supports both Agenda 2063 and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

The initiative, the AU stated, will help establish a modern, safe, and sustainable aviation network, positioning Africa to boost connectivity, trade, and competitiveness in the global air transport industry.