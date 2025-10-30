African airlines recorded a 14.7% year-on-year increase in air cargo demand in September 2025, the strongest growth among all regions.

This data was obtained from the International Air Transport Association (IATA), which released its September 2025 global air cargo market figures.

Capacity for African carriers also rose 7.4% year-on-year.

The report also showed that the Africa–Asia trade lane expanded by 9.6% year-on-year in September, marking the third consecutive month of growth. The steady rise in traffic along this corridor contributed to the continent’s continued momentum in cargo activity as part of a broader recovery in international trade.

Globally, total air cargo rose 2.9% compared to September 2024, marking the seventh consecutive month of overall growth. Available capacity (ACTK) increased 3.0% year-on-year (with international operations up 4.4%).

IATA also noted several indicators influencing air cargo performance. The global goods trade grew 7% year-on-year in August, while jet fuel prices rose 5.4% in September despite lower oil prices due to a tighter diesel market.

The global manufacturing PMI improved for the second consecutive month to 51.3, while new export orders rose slightly to 49.6, remaining below the 50-point expansion threshold.

Regional performance highlights

Beyond airlines in the African region, the report also showed that Asia-Pacific carriers recorded a 6.8% year-on-year increase in air cargo demand, with capacity up 4.8%.

European airlines posted a 2.5% rise in demand and a 4.4% increase in capacity, while Middle Eastern carriers saw a modest 0.6% growth in demand alongside a 5.5% expansion in capacity.

In contrast, North American airlines experienced a 1.2% decline in demand and a 1.5% drop in capacity, while Latin American carriers recorded a 2.2% decrease in demand despite a 3.1% increase in capacity.

Commenting on the results, IATA’s Director General, Willie Walsh, noted that air cargo demand grew 2.9% year-on-year in September, marking the seventh consecutive month of overall expansion. He explained that behind this growth lies a significant shift in global trade patterns, influenced by recent US tariff policies, including the end of de minimis exemptions.

According to Walsh, while demand between North America and Asia has declined for five consecutive months, this drop has been offset by stronger growth within Asia and on trade routes connecting Asia to Europe, Africa, and the Middle East.

He added that instead of witnessing a contraction in global trade, the air cargo sector is showing its ability to adapt to evolving market conditions and shifting demand flows.

Trade lane performance – September 2025

Air freight volumes moved unevenly across major trade corridors during the month. Europe–Asia traffic grew by 12.4%, marking its 31st consecutive month of expansion, while within Asia recorded a 10% increase for the 23rd straight month of growth.

The Middle East–Asia corridor also performed positively, rising 4.6% year-on-year, while North America–Europe gained 2.6%.

Meanwhile, Africa–Asia trade lanes expanded by 9.6%, sustaining growth for a third consecutive month. This steady increase highlighted the resilience of trade activity across the corridor amid changing global trade patterns.

However, not all routes recorded gains. Asia–North America volumes declined 3.5%, marking the fifth consecutive month of contraction. Middle East–Europe fell 4.6%, and Within Europe dipped 1.1%, both extending recent downward trends.