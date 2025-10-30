The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) have inaugurated a Joint Task Force (JTF) to enforce compulsory third-party motor insurance and digitize passenger manifests nationwide.

The initiative, unveiled during a ceremony in Abuja, is designed to enhance data-driven enforcement by integrating FRSC and NAICOM databases.

This integration will enable seamless information sharing, improve operational efficiency, and promote transparency across both sectors.

Technology-enabled oversight and road user protection

Speaking at the event, FRSC Corps Marshal Shehu Mohammed emphasized the importance of leveraging technology to strengthen field operations and ensure real-time compliance monitoring.

“With the establishment of the FRSC and NAICOM Joint Task Force, we are confident that the number of uninsured vehicles on Nigerian roads would drastically reduce,” Mohammed said. “We believe that it will also improve road user welfare and strengthen overall public safety.”

He described the partnership as a model of institutional synergy that aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which prioritizes digital transformation, inter-agency cooperation, and inclusive national development.

Insurance enforcement and crash victim support

The Joint Task Force will focus on enforcing compulsory third-party motor insurance, reducing the prevalence of uninsured vehicles, and improving the government’s ability to provide timely financial and medical assistance to crash victims.

Mohammed reaffirmed FRSC’s commitment to innovation and collaboration, noting that the Corps is prepared to support the initiative through technology-driven enforcement and data integration.

NAICOM commends FRSC’s leadership

Executive Commissioner for Insurance, Olusegun Omosehin, praised FRSC’s visionary leadership and dedication to national safety and regulatory reform. He highlighted the long-term benefits of the partnership for Nigerian road users.

“This collaboration will yield far-reaching benefits to Nigerians through effective enforcement, prompt compensation for crash victims, and stronger public awareness on insurance obligations and consumer protection,” Omosehin said.

The Joint Task Force represents a significant step toward building a more transparent and accountable transport system. By digitizing passenger manifests and integrating key data systems, the initiative is expected to streamline enforcement, reduce fraud, and enhance public trust in Nigeria’s road safety and insurance frameworks.

What you should know

Last month, Nairametrics reported that Nigeria’s insurance sector may soon witness a digital revolution as NAICOM and the Fintech Association of Nigeria (FintechNGR) announced plans to collaborate on using technology to close critical gaps and expand adoption.

The move came as industry stakeholders raise fresh concerns about the country’s insurance penetration, which currently sits between 1% and 3%—one of the lowest in Africa.

At a recent high-level engagement with regulators and lawmakers, the fintech body highlighted Nigeria’s poor insurance uptake as both a concern and a growth opportunity.