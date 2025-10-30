Revenue grew by 50% to N155 billion compared to N104 billion in Q3 2024

Net profit doubled to N22 billion from N11 billion in the same period last year

Gross profit rose by 49% to N64 billion, driven by strategic product mix and cost discipline

Unilever Nigeria Plc released its interim unaudited financial results for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2025, reporting a turnover of N155 billion in the period under review, which represents 50% increase from N104 billion turnover recorded in the same period of 2024.

Gross profit rose 49% to N64 billion, while Net Profit doubled to N22 billion, up from N11 billion in the corresponding period in 2024.

Speaking on the results, the Managing Director, Tobi Adeniyi, said, “Our Q3 performance reflects the strength of our focus on our power brands, strategic product mix optimization, and disciplined cost management. We are committed to sustaining brand investment, ensuring supply chain resilience, and delivering volume-led growth with our robust portfolio.”

Speaking further, Mr. Adeniyi further highlighted Unilever Nigeria’s long-standing commitment: “As a cornerstone of Nigerian manufacturing for over 100 years, we continue to invest locally in expanding our operations, building equitable partnerships across our value chain, and nurturing deep trust with our Nigerian consumers. Our purpose continues to be built on brightening everyday life for Nigerians.”