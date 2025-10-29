A new report by Funnelsaudit.ai and UK-based digital performance research company, ConversionTracker.com ranks Globus Bank as Nigeria’s top performer in digital marketing efficiency, outpacing major institutions in the industry.

The report also names TikTok as the most profitable digital platform for financial marketing, delivering the highest return on investment (ROI) across Nigeria’s banking sector.

The 2025 Banking Industry Digital Marketing Efficiency Report (Q1–Q3) analysed how Nigeria’s top 15 banks use digital media to convert attention into measurable business results.

The findings show that banks excelling in digital engagement, conversion, and customer acquisition are also recording the strongest profit growth and ROE gains, proving a clear link between marketing efficiency and financial performance.

From Clicks to Cash: The New Digital Imperative

Digital marketing has moved beyond just being online. CEOs now demand clear financial impact, not just vanity metrics like clicks and impressions.

“The excitement of getting on digital media has faded,” said Deolu Adeleye, lead researcher at Funnelsaudit.ai. “Now, boards and CEOs are asking the hard question — what’s the ROI? That’s where the real transformation begins.”

Key Industry Findings

The study reviewed traffic, ads, keywords, and referrers driving measurable conversions for Access Bank, Citibank, Ecobank, Fidelity Bank, First Bank, FCMB, Globus Bank, GTBank, Keystone Bank, Polaris Bank, Stanbic IBTC, Standard Chartered, Sterling Bank, Union Bank, and UBA.

1. Demographic Shifts

75% of traffic comes from Nigeria, driven by mobile-first adoption among 18–34-year-olds (61%).

Banks like Globus, Keystone, and Sterling saw 20% higher conversion rates from digital wallet and loan pages targeting this demographic.

2. Gender Dynamics

Female users engage 10% more on savings and remittance pages (e.g., UBA, Polaris).

Male users dominate investment and premium service pages (e.g., Citibank, Stanbic) with 12% higher conversion rates.

3. Platform Performance: TikTok Leads ROI Revolution

TikTok has emerged as the ROI Champion, delivering 6%+ CTRs, the highest across all platforms.

Sterling Bank, which achieved 6.15% CTR on TikTok, recorded a 157% profit increase (H1 2025), supported by a strong correlation between engagement and profitability (r = 0.73, variance = 53%).

In contrast, Instagram now ranks as the poorest performer for engagement and conversions.

4. Leadership Shift: Globus Bank on Top

Globus Bank leads in conversion rate and CTR, both positively correlated with Return on Equity (ROE) and Net Interest Margin (NIM) growth, positioning it as the sector’s digital frontrunner.

Digital Dynamos and Performance Highlights

Fidelity Bank : Tops the web performance index with a score of 8.22/10, beating Access (7.55), GTBank (7.12), UBA (7.35), and First Bank (7.95). Its 28% bounce rate strongly correlates with digital profitability — each 10% bounce rate reduction boosts digital PAT share by ~15%.

: Tops the web performance index with a score of 8.22/10, beating Access (7.55), GTBank (7.12), UBA (7.35), and First Bank (7.95). Its 28% bounce rate strongly correlates with digital profitability — each 10% bounce rate reduction boosts digital PAT share by ~15%. LinkedIn : Drives reach and visibility correlating with asset growth, with GTBank leading in brand reach.

: Drives reach and visibility correlating with asset growth, with GTBank leading in brand reach. Loan-related video ads : Deliver the highest engagement and conversion.

: Deliver the highest engagement and conversion. Top searches : “Login” accounts for 30% of all branded searches, followed by “account opening.” Non-branded queries like “online banking in Nigeria” and “open bank account online” generate nearly 1 million search opportunities monthly.

: “Login” accounts for 30% of all branded searches, followed by “account opening.” Non-branded queries like “online banking in Nigeria” and “open bank account online” generate nearly 1 million search opportunities monthly. Audience segmentation :

: Fidelity: 61% young entrepreneurs (18–34), 47% female, 75% domestic traffic.

FCMB: SME-focused, 61% young professionals, 47% female, 25% diaspora.

Globus: 61% under 35, balanced gender, 75% domestic with growing diaspora interest.

Expert Commentary

“What we’re witnessing is a strategic shift from digital activity to digital accountability,” said Temiloluwa Sobowale, Chief Analytics Officer at ConversionTracker.com. “Banks like Globus and Fidelity are proving that marketing efficiency directly drives profitability — not just brand visibility.”

Beyond Vanity Metrics

This report measures results and outcomes, not just digital activity. As the findings show, a well-executed digital strategy directly impacts PBT, PAT, ROE, and asset growth — even when it doesn’t follow a traditional sales funnel model.

The report states: “Being approximately right is better than being exactly wrong.” Marketing leaders should measure key spend areas for correlation with financial outcomes and gradually move toward causation through continuous experimentation and testing.

However, there’s a gap: no current tool provides full end-to-end measurement. With thousands of variables at play, one-size-fits-all dashboards miss crucial insights. To solve this, brands must invest in custom monthly reports that track KPI shifts alongside financial results — enabling real-time optimization and budget prioritization.

The data also warns that trends shift fast. TikTok’s rapid rise, LinkedIn’s renewed reach, and Instagram’s sharp decline demonstrate why continuous industry benchmarking is critical. Brands that fail to adapt risk falling behind in months, not years.

Access the Full Report

To access the complete Banking Industry Digital Marketing Efficiency Report or request a custom deep-dive session tailored to your brand, click Here to fill the form or contact via email :

📩 support@conversiontracker.com

